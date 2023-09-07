Throughout the No. 2 Michigan football team’s offseason, there was no question as to who the Wolverines’ starting quarterback would be. Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy sat firmly entrenched in that role, and used his standing to take ownership of Michigan’s offense.

But the debate remained regarding who would serve as McCarthy’s chief backup. One week into the season, that question still remains unanswered, and four quarterbacks — graduate transfer Jack Tuttle, junior Davis Warren and sophomores Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji — are vying for the position.

“We’re going to use the Michigan method at the No. 2 spot in quarterback,” Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell said Thursday, referring to the process of waiting through several weeks of play before naming starters. “All four of those guys will hopefully get the opportunity to show what they can do on the game field.”

While the competition remains open, Warren did get the first nod this past weekend against East Carolina as McCarthy left the game after the third quarter. Warren led the Wolverines’ offense for only two drives and didn’t have much of a chance to impress. In his limited action, Warren went 0-for-1 passing and was hamstrung by offensive penalties that were out of his control.

But at his best, the Wolverines believe Warren is a quarterback who can bring a strong arm and rhythmic game management if McCarthy were to go down.

“I thought Davis did a great job with his fundamentals (in fall camp),” Campbell said. “He’s always had strong throwing fundamentals, just keeping his feet in the ground. And then he did a really good job in fall camp of playing on time — getting rid of the football and not taking big hits, progressing on plays and knowing when to run.”

While Warren’s drive against East Carolina didn’t turn any heads, Campbell did admit that the choice to start him was a reflection of his current standing in the competition. However, he was sure to emphasize that he has not yet won the role.

“(Warren) got the first nod because he played a little bit better during the fall,” Campbell said. “He got that opportunity. We’ll see how the rest plays out though.”

As for the three other quarterbacks in the mix, the next choice currently seems to be Tuttle, as on Monday Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that he will be the first to relieve McCarthy this weekend if the opportunity arises. Tuttle comes to Michigan with a plethora of experience from his time at Indiana where he got a smattering of starts in his career. But he never solidified into a consistent starter. With Tuttle, the Wolverines get a more experienced passer who is willing to use his legs to extend plays.

Warren and Tuttle currently sit at the top of the competition to play behind McCarthy, but Harbaugh has vowed to also give Orji and Denegal a chance to demonstrate their capabilities.

Orji saw limited game action last year. While he went 1-for-5 passing, he scored two touchdowns in goal line rush packages. The athleticism Orji offers is impressive, and for Campbell that’s one of his chief appeals.

“Alex is obviously a physical specimen,” Campbell said. “If he’s not going to be the No. 1 freak in the country on that list by the time he’s a senior, I’ll be surprised.”

Regarding Orji, Campbell even floated the idea that he may be moved away from quarterback at some point to a position where his athleticism can better shine through. This year, he has already moonlighted as a returner, and it’s possible that he could see action somewhere else on the field soon.

Denegal is a mostly unknown contender after throwing zero passes in his freshman year, but arrived as a three-star recruit and may see the field in the coming weeks. However, he’s unlikely to end up above Tuttle or Warren on the depth chart.

While the Wolverines have not yet picked their QB2, the battle is starting to take shape. Warren brings strong fundamentals and game management, Tuttle experience and Orji athleticism. But for all of the backups, concerns remain around ball security and pass accuracy. For that reason, the primary goal of the quarterback room is keeping McCarthy healthy — something Campbell emphasized when discussing McCarthy’s scrambles.

Nonetheless, contingency plans need to be made. Despite giving Warren the first nod, Michigan and Harbaugh will wait for more games to be played before finalizing who will serve as that contingency.

“Who plays? … The best players,” Harbaugh said Aug. 15. “How do you know who the best player is? They play the best.”

For Warren, Tuttle, Orji and Denegal, who stands out remains unanswered.