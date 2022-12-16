Familiarity breeds contempt. It’s a phrase often used with negative connotations, because the more you partake in an event, the less interesting it becomes.

The No. 2 Michigan football team is quickly becoming familiar with the College Football Playoff, preparing for its second consecutive semi-final appearance. This time, though, the Wolverines don’t want to get caught up in the spectacle — and they want to use last season’s experience to their advantage.

“Guys weren’t used to being there,” graduate linebacker Mike Barrett said of last season’s team. “We went down there and it was to the point where I felt like we were just happy to be there. We let that blind us from our goal of what we were there to accomplish. I feel like coming into this year, we’ve been there, we know how to prepare and know what we’re there for.”

It’s hardly a hot take to say Michigan overachieved last season. Starting the year unranked, the Wolverines defied all expectations by beating Ohio State and winning the Big Ten title. By the time they took the field against Georgia for the Orange Bowl, they were playing with house money and not even the deflating loss to the Bulldogs could diminish their perceived success.

This season, Michigan has possessed a different attitude — and proved that last year’s accomplishments weren’t a fluke. Taking down the Buckeyes again and lifting the Big Ten trophy for the second year in a row have felt less like landmark achievements but rather stepping stones toward something bigger.

Players weren’t afraid to acknowledge that shift in expectations when speaking to the media on Thursday. Now, even with a College Football Playoff game looming, they’re applying the same attitude that they’ve used for other monumental moments this season.

“Last year, everybody didn’t really think we were gonna be in that position,” senior offensive lineman Trevor Keegan said. “I feel like last year, we were just there for the opportunity. This year, we’re there to take the opportunity. We know that we’re supposed to be there. We’re in this position because of how we work and how we are as a team.”

A majority of the Wolverines will consider this year’s New Year Eve contest a return trip. Players such as sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy and sophomore running back Donovan Edwards weren’t in starting positions last year, but they did have the chance to witness playing under the brightest of lights.

For the freshman class, though, the Playoff will be a brand new experience — and they’re leaning on the returnees to guide them through.

“They’ve been there, done that,” freshman tight end Colston Loveland said. “Having their experience and then just pouring it out on us, it’s great. And we’re learning a bunch and I think it’s a more experienced team this year. We’re ready to take it all.”

Experience was the word Michigan championed over and over throughout the presser — and for good reason. The Wolverines opponent this year is actually in an eerily similar position to where Michigan was just a year ago.

Texas Christian came into the season with a first year head coach and wasn’t even considered a favorite to win the Big 12, let alone make the Playoff. Now, the Horned Frogs are 12-1, playing in the Fiesta Bowl having already exceeded expectations.

Both teams are deep in gameplanning, making sure they have the superior chess moves on the field. But when it comes to the experience department, the Wolverines hold a guaranteed advantage because of last season.

“We know the kind of mistakes we had last year leading up into it and the kind of things that we feel like we did wrong,” Barrett said. “I feel like now we just know how to go about it a little better now that we’ve been here and just go from there. Just kind of treat it as any other game. Keep preparing.”

Michigan wants to treat its upcoming Playoff game as simply the next matchup on the schedule, not anything bigger. It’s a task that’s easier said than done, but the Wolverines have 16 more days to use their familiarity to aid their preparation.

If they execute their plan, they could find themselves in the National Championship Game — an unfamiliar experience they’d welcome.