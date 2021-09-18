Coming off a primetime, nationally televised tilt against Washington, the Michigan football team faced a far more mundane matchup on Saturday against Northern Illinois. Speculation about how a young, inexperienced team would handle the stark difference in both opponent and atmosphere seemed valid.

Yet the Wolverines (3-0 overall) avoided a post-Washington hangover with ease, dispatching the Huskies, 63-10, to win their third consecutive game in non-competitive fashion.

As has been the case so far this season, Michigan relied on its potent rushing attack to demoralize the Northern Illinois defense. Sophomore Blake Corum and senior Hassan Haskins again paced the offense, combining for 181 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The run game proved methodical and relentless. Haskins churned his way in between the tackles, embracing his bruising playstyle with a 1-yard touchdown run in which he leapt into the endzone. Corum flashed both his patience and quickness, continuously bouncing outside after the offensive line had already cleared a sizable hole.

Everything Michigan ran on the ground seemed to work against the beleaguered Huskies — even sophomore receiver A.J. Henning dusted the defense on a series of end-arounds.

In the second quarter, having already established a 21-3 lead, the Wolverines began to diversify their play calling. Michigan’s one-dimensional, run-heavy offense drew criticism during the week after McNamara threw for just 44 passing yards against Washington.

On Saturday, McNamara surpassed that mark in the third offensive series, ultimately finishing with 191 yards in just two quarters of action. His performance was highlighted by a picture-perfect 87-yard touchdown pass down the sideline to junior receiver Cornelius Johnson, which pushed the lead to 35-3 late in the first half.

By complementing the rushing game with a more consistent passing attack, Michigan’s offense proved unstoppable, even when the backups entered the game.

If the 32-point halftime margin left any doubt as to the final outcome, the opening possession of the second half erased it. Corum found the edge on the near side and tightroped the sideline for a 51-yard touchdown, adding to an already insurmountable lead.

Michigan’s offense may steal headlines with the 63-point performance, the highest single-game total since 2016. But its defense excelled as well, stifling a past nemesis in former-Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi.

Nearly a year after he picked apart the Wolverines’ secondary to the tune of 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, Lombardi failed to amount much of anything against the Michigan defense in this go-around. He finished 9-of-17 for 51 yards, engineering just two scoring drives.

Now, having emerged from their non-conference slate unscathed, the Wolverines enter Big Ten play with a bevy of optimism on both sides of the ball.