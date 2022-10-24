Erick All, a senior tight end on the Michigan football team, will miss the remainder of the season with an injury, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced Monday.

Friday evening, All posted pictures of himself on Instagram in a hospital bed in Fort Myers, FL., where he underwent a “life-changing operation.” The specifics of the surgery are unknown.

“We look forward to rehab for Erick, but he won’t be able to play this year,” Harbaugh said.

All has not appeared in a game since Sept. 17 against Connecticut. In just three games this season, the co-captain has three catches for 36 yards.

All emerged as a reliable option in the passing game last season, catching 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.

In All’s absence, senior tight end Luke Schoonmaker has stepped up and is in the midst of a career-best season. Fifth-year Joel Honigford, freshman Coleston Loveland and sophomore Max Bredeson have also produced while receiving more playing time.