Erick All, a senior tight end on the Michigan football team, is entering the transfer portal, he announced Monday afternoon.

“Wolverine nation, love you guys but it’s time to move on,” All wrote in a Tweet. “I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected. Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go blue.”

All, elected a co-captain by his teammates, was limited to just three games this season due to injury. On Oct. 21, All posted pictures of himself in a hospital bed having undergone a “life-changing operation,” though the specifics of the surgery are unknown. Three days later, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced that All would not return this season.

All ends his Michigan career with 54 catches for 565 yards and two touchdowns. A key contributor to the 2021 Big Ten Championship team, All was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.