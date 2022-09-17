The Michigan football team took care of business.

In a 59-0 shutout of UConn (1-3 overall), the fourth-ranked Wolverines (3-0) secured their third win of the season, closing out their non-conference slate on a high note. It was a matchup that was never really in-doubt — the Huskies assuming the role they were cast in as Michigan’s third-straight low-caliber opponent.

From the opening kickoff, the Wolverines made the gap in talent evident. In just four plays, Michigan went 72 yards and put its first touchdown on the board — a handoff to junior running back Blake Corum, his first of five scores on the day. Michigan’s defensive start was just as commanding, squashing UConn’s first drive for a three-and-out where the Huskies incurred negative yardage.

But like most Jim Harbaugh-coached teams, an evident skill difference means very little in terms of intensity. The Michigan coach and his team didn’t take their foot off the gas, allowing sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy to cook under center in his first start as undisputed QB1.

And McCarthy’s offense was efficient. It notched 231 yards with McCarthy at quarterback in the first half, 172 of which came in the air on an impressive 10-for-13 efficiency, and tallied four touchdowns. The Wolverines were forced to punt just twice in the first two quarters, with two other drives ending in field goal attempts for senior kicker Jake Moody.

A large part of Michigan’s offensive success can be attributed to its defensive and special teams’ performance, too. The offense had consistently stellar field position, gifted by the other two facets of the game, which allowed it to score quickly and often.

The Wolverines’ defense held the Huskies to a lowly 64 yards in the first half and just 110 on the game. Like an anaconda, Michigan squeezed the life out of the Huskies’ offense, a testament to the difference between the two programs heading into the game.

The Wolverines also recovered a fumble and blocked a punt to flip the field in their favor — not to mention a 61-yard punt return touchdown by junior receiver A.J. Henning — exercising their will on UConn’s floundering squad.

By the half, a 38-0 beatdown allowed Michigan to give its starters some rest and give others a chance to see the field — but not until the Wolverines made one final statement.

Michigan trotted out its offensive A-team one last time, as if to bury any shred of doubt that the Huskies were a worthy opponent. In an 11-play, 83-yard drive, McCarthy led the Wolverines down the field to punch in yet another touchdown. It was the fifth time Corum found the endzone on the day, tying a program record last reached by running back Hassan Haskins a season ago against Ohio State.

Not much changed as the game entered its formative stages; The backups piled on and UConn continued to struggle. Michigan proved that it can beat bad teams, but not much else.

And with a non-conference schedule like the Wolverines booked this year, there’s nothing else left to prove in non-conference competition.