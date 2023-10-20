After reports surfaced Friday morning that Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions was heavily involved in allegations that the Wolverines illegally scouted opponents’ playcalling signs, Michigan Athletics suspended Stalions with pay Friday afternoon.

“Michigan Athletics suspended Connor Stalions today, with pay, pending the conclusion of the NCAA investigation,” Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced in an email sent by a spokesperson.

A former Navy graduate who has worked for the Michigan football team since 2015, Stallions was reported to have been a crucial piece of the Wolverines’ scouting system that the NCAA is investigating for violations of in-person scouting restrictions. The suspension shows there is enough merit for Michigan to make a quick initial decision regarding these allegations, though the NCAA has not released any rulings or discipline of its own.

Before coming to Michigan, Stalions served as a graduate assistant for the Navy football program before serving in the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in California. During that time, he started volunteer coaching with the Wolverines as Jim Harbaugh took over the Michigan program. He commuted across the country to continue that role, and after retiring as a captain in the Marines in May 2022, he signed to a full-time analyst role for Michigan.

According to reports by ESPN and Yahoo Sports, Stalions is believed to be the mastermind behind the alleged sign stealing by the Wolverines.

While sign stealing itself isn’t prohibited by NCAA regulations, attending opponents’ games in-person or recording opponents’ games is prohibited. If Stalions or any other staffers are found by the NCAA to have engaged in those actions, they could receive punishment from the NCAA. So could Michigan.

This isn’t the only investigation hovering over the Wolverines. In September, Harbaugh served a three-game, internal suspension for recruiting violations investigated by the NCAA. However, the NCAA itself will review disciplinary measures in 2024, after this season concludes. Adding another open investigation could complicate that situation, as could consistent rumors that Harbaugh could seek employment in the NFL.