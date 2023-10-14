While the No. 2 Michigan football team’s matchup with Indiana featured a team that fired its offensive coordinator two weeks ago and a team riding an undefeated start, it was hard to tell which side was which early on.

Because the Hoosiers, who came to Ann Arbor with a shambolic offense adjusting to a new coordinator, marched down the field at-will early on, controlling the line of scrimmage and efficiently hitting quick passes with tempo. Meanwhile, the Wolverines netted just 17 yards in a sloppy first quarter characterized by missed passes and poor protection.

But a slow start doesn’t need to become a slow game, and Michigan (7-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) took that to heart. Surviving Indiana’s (2-4, 0-3) early gashing plays, trickery and an uncanny ability to get to junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, Michigan eventually settled in. It scored two touchdowns in the last four minutes of the first half and never looked back, pulling away en route to a 52-7 victory.

“What I knew about Indiana, we talked about this as a team — they’re fighters,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said postgame. “They take their swings … but we’re fighters too. … It was a real calm, real understanding that when we get punched in the mouth, we’re going to respond. That’s what’s going to happen.”

At first, the role reversal looked deceptively short lived. The Hoosiers cruised down the field on their second drive, working their way into the Wolverines’ red zone and looking dangerous. But an errant throw by quarterback Tayven Jackson ended the threat, with junior safety Rod Moore picking it off for a 38-yard return. Michigan was suddenly on top of its game.

But the role reversal lived on, as the Wolverines still couldn’t get their feet under them.

A second straight Michigan three-and-out got Indiana back on the offensive, and the Hoosiers coupled more efficient plays with some sleight of hand. New offensive coordinator Rod Carey dialed up a lateral pass late in the first quarter, resulting in wide receiver Donaven McCulley throwing a touchdown to a wide open receiver from his own backfield.

Sure, even with Indiana being a Big Ten bottom feeder this season, it often takes a little time to gain separation. But it took Michigan more than a little time to gain anything. For an entire quarter, the Wolverines were sluggish, and down 7-0 by the end of it.

“We just had to settle in a little bit,” senior edge rusher Jaylen Harrell said. “We knew it was going to be, we call it a ‘training camp game,’ because we knew they had a new OC coming off a bye. So (there were) some things that we probably weren’t going to be fully prepared for, but we try to do our assignments and lock in. I thought we got off to a slow start, but we clicked when we needed to.”

A slow start doesn’t have to define a game, even if it kept the Hoosiers hanging around for much of the first half. When it was time to get to business, the Wolverines responded with a nearly six-minute touchdown drive punched in by senior running back Blake Corum.

Michigan entered as the heavy favorite, and from then on it started playing like one.

On offense, the Wolverines strung together four touchdown drives in a row to follow Corum’s initial one, losing that streak to a field goal with five minutes left in the third quarter that made it 38-7. They then tacked on another two touchdowns after that, scoring on each of their last eight drives.

The score that perhaps got everything clicking was back in the second quarter. Still tied at seven, Michigan went for it on 4th-and-goal from the two-yard line. McCarthy hit senior receiver Roman Wilson on a play action pass and opened the floodgates for what became an unstoppable offense for the rest of the game.

“Like Coach (Harbaugh) always says, we’re in the ass-kicking business, and business is booming,” graduate linebacker Michael Barrett said. “So we gotta keep it going.”

Barrett and company helped ensure business was booming by eventually reminding the Hoosiers why they had to make a midseason offensive coordinator change. Michigan’s defense tightened up in the second quarter, and by the third quarter it was giving Indiana nothing. Barrett and Harrell both forced quarterbacks to fumble the ball for the Wolverines to recover, making the Hoosiers’ earlier offensive success a distant memory.

By the time rain-soaked Michigan Stadium cleared out, Michigan’s slow start was a distant memory too. It may have started sluggish, but the Wolverines got back to business and took over the game for yet another lopsided result.

A result that eventually made it easy to tell which team was riding an undefeated start, and which one was spiraling down the standings.