Last Saturday, as the No. 2 Michigan football team rolled past a beleaguered Indiana, the Wolverines had a new rushing leader atop the stat sheet for the first time all season.

After six straight games as Michigan’s leading rusher, senior running back Blake Corum finally abdicated his throne. However it wasn’t any of the usual suspects like junior Donovan Edwards or senior Kalel Mullings who replaced him. Rather, it was a true-freshman who had taken two snaps all season that broke out on Saturday and gave the Wolverines a glimpse into their future — Ben Hall.

“(Hall) was tremendous, he’s been tremendous,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said Saturday. “… He’s got the vision, the balance and the speed and the running instincts to be a real great running back.”

Against the Hoosiers, those instincts were on full display. On just nine attempts after substituting in during the fourth quarter, Hall rushed for 58 yards with an average of 6.4 yards per carry and four runs of eight yards or more.

But more than just effectively gaining yardage in garbage time in a blowout game, Hall demonstrated an impressive ability to push forward for yards after contact. Frequently on Saturday, Hall bursted for a few yards before being tackled and pulled by Indiana defenders, only for him to still manage a few more yards. And Harbaugh took note.

“There could be a 280, 290-pound guy jumping on his back to make a tackle,” Harbaugh said. “And he continues on for another three or four yards. That’s how he’s able to do it, tremendous leg strength and drive.”

Saturday was Hall’s first real crack at the Wolverines’ lineup. But even without seeing him on the field, Hall and his work ethic have been a topic of conversation at Schembechler Hall.

Harbaugh, Corum and even running backs coach Mike Hart have gone out of their way to praise the freshman over the past six months. Despite being “slowed up” by an injury that Harbaugh alluded to, the back’s resilience and dedication came to fruition Saturday.

“Ben’s locked in,” Corum told The Michigan Daily on Aug 24. “He’s gonna be a great player. I like what I see from him, his attention to detail, his will. He’s not only motivated, but he has the willpower. When that motivation goes away, he’s still gonna be him.”

Hart even had anecdotes to describe what Hall’s willpower looks like

“He’s just a kid that’s here at 7 o’clock every morning doing what he has to do to be better,” Hart said Oct. 4. “Sometimes he’s out there on the field running around, doing bag drills by himself. No one tells him to do that, he’s just doing that on his own. I mean, on his official visit the kid woke up and ran down to the facility and ran back home, and I saw him running on the street. That’s the type of kid he is.”

Up until the matchup with the Hoosiers, however, the fruits of Hall’s labor had not yet been seen. In his one game appearance up to that point, he had managed just two yards on two rushes.

That changed against Indiana. Not only did Hall prove to be a viable rushing option, but his 58 yards in a quarter are the most that any Michigan running back other than Corum have posted in a game this season.

With that being said, Hall’s performance doesn’t necessarily change the Wolverines’ rushing attack this season. With Corum, Edwards and Mullings already entrenched in the backfield, it’s unclear where or if Hall fits in now that he’s fully recovered from injury.

Just before the season, Hall himself described being patient in a running backs room like Michigan’s.

“I wasn’t coming in here expecting to do this or that,” Hall told The Daily Aug 24. “I just want to play my role on the team and help the team win.”

If Hall posts more performance like he did against Indiana and is able to again outpace those above him on the depth chart, that role that Hall wishes to play could expand this season. Or, Hall could remain as a fourth-string back.

Either way, Hall gave the Wolverines a glimpse into their future last Saturday. But just how far in the distance that future remains is still unclear.