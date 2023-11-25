The matchup read like a boxing card. For Ohio State, the best receiver in college football, Marvin Harrison Jr., lined up ready to end the Michigan football team’s two-game win streak in The Game. For the Wolverines, star sophomore cornerback Will Johnson sought to stop him.

But in reality, the fight was a lot more complex. In a matchup that Michigan knew could decide the game, it didn’t take any risks. So, it committed to making it an unfair fight.

“I don’t know if I got doubled more in a game than today,” Harrison said postgame. “The safety help they had overtop or inside, I’ve never seen anything really like it until today. The bracket coverage in the red zone that we got, I got doubled a lot more today than I ever have before.”

The Wolverines sent safeties and even linebackers at Harrison to keep him from making key grabs. They played high zones to keep him from breaking big plays. And even in a game when Harrison left with a game-leading 118 yards and a touchdown, they did just enough to slow him down in a 30-24 win.

The plays Harrison made were standouts. His back shoulder, 24-yard grab in the first quarter kept a drive alive that led to a Buckeye field goal. Then a 44-yard seam pass near the end of the first half put them in scoring position again.

The plays he didn’t make, though, helped decide the game. In the first quarter on his second target of the day, Johnson jumped the pass to Harrison and picked off Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord. The Wolverines set up on the 7-yard line and eventually scored.

Despite the momentary heroics, Johnson wasn’t perfect. He got beat on that seam pass, as well as the spectacular back shoulder catch that Harrison pulled off. Perfection might’ve been an aspiration against Harrison, but it wasn’t really realistic. The performance Johnson handed in did enough to put his Wolverines in control.

But Johnson couldn’t always be there to lock down Harrison. With what acting head coach Sherrone Moore called a lower leg injury, Johnson left the game in the third quarter. That left it on the rest of the defense to hamper Harrison’s abilities.

So, the linebackers and safeties stepped up. It wasn’t pretty — especially when Harrison pulled linebacker Junior Colson in coverage and ran a 14-yard catch into the end zone to cut Michigan’s lead to 27-24. At that point, it felt like Harrison would finally break out and make an even bigger impact for the Buckeyes.

Harrison had his chance. On a deep throw aiming for a game-winning touchdown in the last minute, Harrison watched as an underthrown ball fell into the hands of junior safety Rod Moore.

“Obviously in that situation we were gonna have to take a shot down field. We had to get the ball moving,” McCord said of the second pick. “It looked like they played cover two (and covered a receiver), so I went back to Marvin, kinda got hit as I threw it and obviously didn’t get as much on the ball as I wanted to. And they made a play.”

With 25 seconds left in the game, Harrison crouched on the field in disbelief as the Wolverines celebrated the interception.

“The guys just adjusted well,” Sherrone Moore said. “I mean, end the game with a pick — pretty good. So (I’m) excited for the defense and what they did and how they adjusted. Just great team defense.”

In total, Harrison caught five passes on nine targets, with two of his targets intercepted. It was exactly the type of performance Michigan needed. A player as talented as Harrison will make plays every game. He’ll probably even score. But by slowing him down with coverage help, the Wolverines ensured he wouldn’t be the kind of game-breaker that he can become.

In a surprise to most, they did so as a unit. This title fight wasn’t Will Johnson vs. Marvin Harrison Jr.; it was Michigan vs. Marvin Harrison Jr.

And through tag-team coverage, Michigan left with the belt.