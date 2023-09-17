From the very first play of the game, the No. 2 Michigan football team could see that its secondary was in for a battle. As graduate corner Keshaun Harris pressed up on Odieu Hiliare, the Bowling Green wideout got just enough space to make a 30-yard sideline grab through Harris’s coverage.

While the Wolverines might’ve been ambushed, the Falcons were prepared. Because before either team had taken the field, they had already taken aim.

“I was told yesterday that we were going to take that shot,” Hiliare said postgame. “It was actually supposed to be a stop and go, but (Harris) came and he pressed, and we convert those (passes). … All credit to coach — he believes in me to make that play.”

For much of the second half, Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler had plenty to believe in. His receivers found plenty of space upfield, tallying three big plays to keep his offense within striking distance of Michigan. But in the end, the Wolverines’ secondary adjusted from the second quarter onward to pace a comfortable 31-6 win. Whereas they allowed 88 passing yards in the first quarter, they gave up a sterling 44 for the remaining 45 minutes of play.

But in another world, that adjustment might’ve been too late to prevent a different ballgame. On the second drive of the game and as Michigan led 7-0, Hiliare got loose after beating graduate transfer corner Josh Wallace with a double move. As Hiliare dug a 26-yard corner route with nothing but the end zone in front of him, he dove for the ball and fell forward. But that pesky end zone outdid him, knocking a potentially game-tying ball out of his hands as he crashed to the ground.

“We watched film throughout the week to be prepared for this game. We knew that they bite on double moves,” Hiliare said. “Coach gave me an opportunity to run a double move. I wanted the route. The ball got knocked out by the ground, unfortunately.”

As anticlimactic as that sounds, no other team so far has brought the Wolverines’ secondary so much trouble. East Carolina racked up just 132 passing yards in the season opener, while UNLV tallied 168. For Bowling Green to pass for 88 in a quarter — especially compared to just four first-quarter rushing yards — the stats made evident that Michigan’s secondary unit had flaws.

Then, the game flipped on its head. The Falcons’ starter, Camden Orth, suffered an injury to start the second half. After a 7-for-10 night with a pair of big throws of more than 30 yards, Orth’s night ended. Redshirt freshman quarterback Hayden Timosciek took over having never played a live snap in college.

The Wolverines took advantage. Timosciek couldn’t fit passes through as tight of windows, and the Wolverines’ secondary stanched the big plays that ailed them in the first quarter. They forced Timosciek to hang in the pocket for longer and let the pass rush go to work. The secondary even got a pick for its efforts when graduate defensive back Quinten Johnson lurked a sideline throw intended for Hiliare in the second quarter.

“We never really look at it as a complete picture,” Johnson said. “It’s definitely week in and week out things to execute better and at a high level.”

Though the secondary eventually shaped up, the first quarter against Orth showed its humanity. A unit without a preseason All-American in sophomore corner Will Johnson and an experienced two-year starter in junior safety Rod Moore due to injuries, Michigan’s secondary is vulnerable compared to its stout run defense. As the Wolverines heal up, their coverage should improve, too.

“I mean, it was six points they gave up,” Michigan acting head coach Sherrone Moore said. “So the defense just as a whole — secondaries, upfront — are just playing outstanding. And they’ll continue to progress and get even better. And you see starters aren’t even in the game. So the depth of the depth that we’re building for the future is really good.”

Saturday’s performance showed how vulnerable the secondary can be, but also how it can rebound from a tough start. From that first 30-yard catch by Odieu, the unit had nary a moment to settle in. Yet, it eventually bounced back and played about as admirably for the remaining three quarters as any sane coach could ask for.

Even so, the first quarter showed just how much players like Johnson and Moore are needed to make this defense complete. Tougher Big Ten teams might exploit busted coverages like Wallace’s, or they might make just as many tough sideline grabs as Odieu did.

“The great thing is down the stretch is we’re going to be at full tilt pretty soon,” Johnson said. “And it’s going to be a great opportunity to see everybody — when we get to 100%, when everybody’s back — to see how things get rolling.”

So while Saturday’s slow start might’ve shown the secondary’s flaws, its response shows how it can hang tough. Without all its starters in what amounts to a tune-up, non-conference game, three quarters of domination outweighed one headshaker.