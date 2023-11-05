An unfinished narrative reared its head once more Saturday night — three running backs, 27 rushes and 85 yards combined to show for it. For a running back room hailed as one of the best in the nation, 3.15 yards per carry against a now 2-7 Purdue leaves a sour taste in the mouth.

Two months ago it was easy-breezy. As senior running back Blake Corum put it after the No. 3 Michigan football team’s uncomfortable 31-6 win over Bowling Green on Sept. 17, “It’s gonna hit when it’s gonna hit.” Both Corum and junior running back Donovan Edwards continually emphasized a patient mindset through what they deemed was always a slow-starting process.

Instead, 10 weeks into the season the Wolverines are frozen in place. Still patiently waiting for the return of a once-unstoppable running game, Michigan’s running backs couldn’t be further from their dominant showings from years prior. After a sluggish performance on Saturday night, they’re still looking for that previous dominance to hit.

Outside of positive red-zone rushing efficiency — and popping jet-sweeps from wide receivers — Michigan’s entire running game was stuck in the mud all night long. And its bell cows were completely left in the dust to boot.

“Just being able to take this week as a blessing in disguise and get to the drawing board and see what the problems are and how we can fix them,” junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy said. “… And obviously it’s not to the standard we want as a run game, but we’re going to do everything and anything to get that going.”

However, even as McCarthy opted to take the high road, the Wolverines are running out of time for blessings in disguise. Emphasizing that they need to be as “balanced as possible,” McCarthy held up his end of the bargain, tossing for 335 yards, albeit no touchdowns and no interceptions.

His backfield partners though, to their part, did not keep such a steady presence.

Rather, in perhaps their lone bright spot of the evening, the backs found their limited success on the goal line — only after McCarthy had gotten them there. While Corum and Edwards’ respective 2.9 and 2.6 average yards per carry were liabilities to moving the ball, they combined for four touchdowns of short bursts to the end zone.

Although the running backs’ longest touchdown rush of the day came from just three yards out, they refused to sputter in the endzone.

“I thought our running backs ran hard again,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Four or five rushing touchdowns tonight. Blake was really good. I think Donovan, of course he had a big catch early in the game, but I thought he was running hard, running into form.”

In a topsy-turvy way, the lanes might’ve been closed on the ground, but in the air, it was smoother cruising. In a turn of events, Edwards’ three catches for 41 receiving yards made him the third highest receiver on the day. Meanwhile, freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan’s 44-yard jet sweep touchdown tied him for the leading rusher on the day — in 14 less opportunities.

Nevertheless, while Morgan’s successful scamper and Edwards’ receiving regularity may bode well for Michigan’s offense as a whole, without its running game, the offense becomes one dimensional.

Even as graduate guard Trevor Keegan bragged on Tuesday about how “we want them to keep doing it” in regards to stacked-boxes and run-focused defenses, the Wolverines eventually need to put the pedal to the metal. Michigan’s offense was never without an answer on Saturday against an underwhelming opponent in the Boilermakers, but only one look over the hill will show that greener pastures are gone.

In the final three weeks of their season, the Wolverines will face the third-ranked rushing defense in No. 11 Penn State, the 22nd in Maryland and the 16th in No. 1 Ohio State. For perspective, Purdue bottoms out at 81st in the nation. Moreover, each of Michigan’s next three programs boast even sturdier secondaries. Going forward, daring McCarthy to throw the ball may not feel as fortuitous.

Harbaugh may claim that it’s just a matter of cleaning a few things up, but that doesn’t change the fact that the Wolverines aren’t where they want to be as they head into the toughest stretch of their schedule. Frankly, Michigan hasn’t even sniffed it.

On Saturday, the Wolverines were able to win in spite of their running game, but going forward, finding success down the stretch will need to start from the ground up.