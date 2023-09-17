No matter what the No. 2 Michigan football team does passing the ball, be it an effective air raid or an interception-filled night, the calculus remains simple: The Wolverines still have senior running back Blake Corum. They still have junior running back Donovan Edwards. They still have an offensive line they believe in.

They still want to run the damn ball.

And why wouldn’t they? That formula powered the Wolverines to consecutive Big Ten Championships, and offers important balance for a quarterback in junior J.J. McCarthy — who showed he’s still far from perfect in the 31-6 win over Bowling Green.

While the run-dominance of years past has proven harder to find this year, Michigan offered glimpses of it against the Falcons. Corum eclipsed 100 yards for the first time this season, while Edwards posted a season-best 50 rushing yards. But with 54 of Corum’s 101 yards coming off his first carry of the game and Edwards far from last year’s rushing heights, the Wolverines proved that a truly-dominant run game is still both a blast-from-the-past and a future possibility. As of three weeks into the season, they aren’t there yet.

For Corum, that’s not a problem. He sees it as being ahead of schedule.

“No concern man. Go look at the stats,” Corum said postgame. “We probably had the same stats as last year. First three games last year I never rushed for 100 yards. No concern man. Calm, cool, and collected. It’s gonna hit when it’s gonna hit.”

Sure, more than half of his yards came from one play. But that play — and that series which saw him score one of his two touchdowns on the day — put both Blake Corum’s and Michigan’s run game ceilings into focus.

To start, he comes at opponents fast, just like he did against the Falcons. First play, foot in the dirt, green grass. It was almost like he slithered around defenders, altering momentum ever so slightly to leave them in his wake. Speed and strength, bundled in one. Before you knew it, he was simply being chased. 54 yards later, he was finally forced out of bounds.

An Edwards carry, a McCarthy carry. Suddenly, the Wolverines were on the 4-yard line. One more handoff to Corum and they were in the endzone. Four plays, all on the ground, and Michigan flexed its rushing muscle early.

“I felt more confident out there,” Corum said. “… I had two pullers, they did their job (and) I was able to cut underneath, press the toes of the safety, make a move on them and take off for 53 yards or something like that.”

Then and there, the Wolverines had their old running game back — or something like that.

Because as the game progressed, the carries became shorter and shorter, but glimpses of their old run-heavy cadence was back. At times, Michigan played with a more methodical, reined-in tempo designed for clock control.. The o-line gave better pushes, runs extended just a little longer and hints of a more reliable run game were all over the field.

“We ran the ball pretty well,” acting head coach Sherrone Moore said. “Blake went over 100 (yards). … We moved the line of scrimmage very well. (I) thought those guys up front took to the challenge that we gave to them this week to continue to attack, but (it) got to a point where they just wanted to run the ball.”

Edwards wanted to run the ball, too. With 11 yards on his first carry, he totaled more rushing yards than he had in the entire game against UNLV last week when he posted just nine. While Edwards too slowed down thereafter, he pointed to a running game that’s a work in progress, not a relic of the past. He nearly split carries evenly with Corum, and had by far his best yards-per-carry so far.

Dominant rushing is a standard the Wolverines still expect to meet soon. The opposition is still well aware of it, too, not letting smaller rushing numbers fool them.

“(Corum’s) the real deal,” Bowling Green linebacker Darren Anders said. “So you better bring your game every time you go to tackle him, because he’s hard to tackle.”

Just under an hour before kickoff, the “real deal” in Corum stood around the 15-yard line and watched Edwards emerge from the tunnel for his final pregame warmups. Edwards jogged across the field and went right to Corum, exchanging handshakes before playing a game of catch together. Sometimes they just tossed the ball back and forth, and sometimes they ran real routes.

Either way, before the rest of the running backs came to warm up alongside them, it was just the two of them, a football and the field. The commotion of their teammates’ various other pregame routines around them didn’t seem to matter; the pair had been there before, driving Michigan to success. As they were stress-free, tossing the ball around pre-game, it wasn’t just a pregame warmup — one that led to a glimpse of their old dominance at times against Bowling Green.

It was a pair of vets confident that they’ll be there again, driving Michigan to success.