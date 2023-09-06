Sitting in the locker room during halftime against East Carolina on Saturday, junior running back Donovan Edwards couldn’t help but check his phone.

“I checked on ESPN at half time — how many yards I had. That joint said six for five, I said dang!”

While Edwards wasn’t pleased by the stat, he wasn’t fully surprised. Acknowledging that the Pirates stacked “eight, nine, ten people in the box,” both he and senior running back Blake Corum had found themselves running into walls all day.

It didn’t let up in the second half either. Edwards admitted to glancing at the final box score postgame too and noticed that after 12 carries, he had notched just 37 yards. Meanwhile, his counterpart in Corum scampered for 73 yard on 10 attempts. While Corum’s efficiency was there — bolstered by two gains of over 20 yards — neither raved about their days.

“ECU did a phenomenal job at stopping the run,” Corum affirmed postgame. “ … We still had a run game, it’s not like it wasn’t there. And if we, really, wanted to, you know, we could’ve tried to get over 100 yards.”

But while Corum’s outlook was a positive one, reality fell closer to Edward’s astonishment. The Wolverines backfield found themselves stifled for much of the day, in a style that has apparently become opponents’ key to stopping them.

“TCU played the same way,” Edwards noted. “There was about eight, nine people in the box every single time. But, I’m kind of happy that (it) happened because as a ball carrier, as a skill player, it’s like ‘how can I adjust from that?’ ”

It’s safe to say that Michigan’s matchups against East Carolina and TCU did not end similarly. That’s doesn’t mean that the Wolverines can’t glean much information from their 30-3 victory over the Pirates. In both that ho-hum win and the crushing CFB Playoff loss, Michigan’s running game had the opportunity to not just learn about their opponent, but to also learn more about itself.

In both contests, the Wolverines’ running backs faced a wall of opponents at the line of scrimmage. Though Michigan was sans-Corum against the Horned Frogs, stacked boxes continuously stuffed the Wolverines. Cuts that once bounced running backs outside for huge gains turned into tackles courtesy of encroached defensive backs.

The same held true against East Carolina. Of the top five tacklers for the Pirates against Michigan on Saturday, four were defensive backs. As safeties stepped up and practically sat on the line of scrimmage, Corum and Edwards were forced to operate in tighter spaces than usual.

“They pretty much played (cover) zero most of the game,” running backs coach Mike Hart said Monday. “Safeties were at seven, eight yards. By the time the back got the ball, they’re a yard from the line of scrimmage.”

Those stylistic choices on defense were a double-edged sword for East Carolina. The Wolverines escaped effectively unscathed due to JJ McCarthy, Roman Wilson and an explosive passing display. Yet, for a team that has built a reputation on a ground-and-pound style that ran them to two consecutive Big Ten Championships and College Football Playoffs births, abandoning the run overnight is not an option.

Hart, Edwards and Corum instead emphasized that it’s on their running back room to make the necessary changes, and prepare for what is likely to be a long season of stacked boxes and little room to run.

For the Wolverines’ backfield, it goes back to a central feature of their team identity — patience.

“That’s football overall,” Edwards said. “Every play is not going to be 20, 30, 50 yards — 70 yard touchdowns. But I would love it. The thing is just getting as much as you can.”

While both Edwards and Corum have made the art of the break-away long run famous for Michigan in recent years, it will be their patience, not explosiveness, that will take their game to the next level. And as the Wolverines gel a newly-formed offensive line, it may be some time before the duo is able to run behind an offensive line with Joe Moore award-winning potential.

Opponents will watch closely, meaning the two star backs in Michigan’s potent offense will have to do something that may seem difficult for a pair with game-breaking speed and talent.

Wait.