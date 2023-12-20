Earlier this week, the University of Michigan received a formal notice of allegations from the NCAA stemming from alleged recruiting violations committed during a 2020 dead period — first reported by The Detroit News and confirmed by The Michigan Daily. The allegations, which resulted in four Level II violations related to improper recruiting and use of assistant coaches, and one Level I violation against Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for obstruction of an ongoing investigation, have now been formalized by the NCAA.

Having received the notice of allegations, The University now has 90 days to respond to them in writing. With the NCAA’s fact-finding process over, Michigan has two options. It can either agree with the NCAA’s findings and proceed to a summary disposition where it will be decided if further punishment will be levied. Or The University can dispute the findings and request a hearing with the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions.

This update in the multi-year investigation into the Wolverines’ comes amid a tumultuous year for Harbaugh and his team. Harbaugh has missed six games this season due to suspension, three of which came from an internal decision related to this case. That decision, made by Michigan Athletics, is unrelated to the NCAA’s investigation and was widely seen as an attempt to lessen the impact of an NCAA punishment.

The notice of allegations is the next step towards a resolution, with or without punishment, in one high profile case for the Wolverines. However, there has been no further action in Michigan’s other high profile sign stealing scandal, which is currently being investigated by the NCAA.

Regardless, the notice of allegations will have no impact on Harbaugh’s availability throughout the College Football Playoff, but the resolution in the coming months may result in further NCAA disciplinary action.