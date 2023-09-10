Twice at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, separate receiving touchdowns resulted in a nearly identical scene: senior wide receiver Roman Wilson standing in the endzone blowing kisses to the crowd.

It happened once in the south endzone on a 13-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, and once in the north endzone on a 47-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Both times, it was Wilson giving lots of love.

Fitting, because in Michigan’s win over UNLV in which eight receivers combined for 313 yards and two touchdowns — led by Wilson’s 89 yards and graduate receiver Cornelius Johnson’s 86 yards — they were getting lots of love too. It’s the byproduct of the No. 2 Michigan football team’s offense that, at least through two games, is more willing to deviate from the grit-and-grind run game that’s defined its past two seasons. And it’s giving the Wolverines’ receiving core lots of new attention.

“I try not to think about (pass versus run) too much,” Wilson said. “I feel like we’ve always been able to run or throw, it’s just getting my opportunities and trying to take advantage of it.”

Those opportunities were all over the place for an offense happy to rely on the air to move the chains, and sophomore wide receiver Tyler Morris a prime example. Targeted at key moments throughout the game — like a third down late in the second quarter that kept Michigan’s offense on the field and led to Wilson’s first touchdown — Morris posted a career-best 40 receiving yards.

While the performance was far beyond anything Morris has done before with the Wolverines after catching three passes for 25 yards across his entire freshman campaign, it didn’t catch everyone by surprise. Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who played with Morris at Nazareth Academy in Illinois, saw it coming.

“I expected that out of him,” McCarthy said. “I was just waiting for the opportunity that he was going to have to capitalize on, and just really happy to see him out there. It brought back some old times, so it was great.”

Capitalizing on opportunities was in the cards for a receiving core receiving plenty of new chances. But when playcalls did focus on feeding Michigan’s high-powered backfield, its receivers still left their marks.

One of Wilson’s favorite plays of the game wasn’t even a passing attempt. He threw a hard block on UNLV defensive back Jaxen Turner on a rushing attempt in the third quarter, pouncing on Turner after and getting in his face to complete the pancake block — the same guy blowing kisses to the crowd wasn’t dishing out too much love there.

“I was way too excited about that,” Wilson said. “I would give up a touchdown to get another pancake any day. … I just jumped on him immediately and then he was looking at me (and) I was just smiling at him the whole time like I was way too excited. But I just want to be a better run blocker.”

Pancake block over his own touchdown? Sounds like someone focused on giving instead of taking. That’s not to say an unselfish, blocking mindset stops him from flashing his own hands and speed with the ball — he scored his 47-yard touchdown on the very next play.

And before he gave love to the crowd in the endzone, he gave some attention to Rebels’ defensive back Cameron Oliver, who was trying to close in for the tackle. With Oliver coming at him full speed, Wilson still knew he was taking it the distance, pointing at Oliver before scoring. He left Olvier able to do nothing but slow himself as he approached the camera setup on the sideline — cameras looking for Wilson as the Wolverines’ receivers kept stealing the show.

While Wilson anchored another strong showing, Johnson wasn’t far behind. He led all receivers with five receptions, finding soft spots in the defense to keep Michigan’s air attack effective. All of it culminates in a receiver’s room ready for more attention — behind a talented quarterback who’s more confident and experienced than ever — and embracing continued growth.

“(We’re) getting that chemistry and feel for the game going,” Wilson said. “… Really focusing on the little things, like (with) our run fits in the blocking game or route details and getting your depth or catching the ball, turning it up and trying to score.”

As the group focuses on growing chemistry, a strong connection between McCarthy and his receiving core is already budding two games into the season. Michigan trusts its quarterback to air it out. It’s leaning away from run-heavy playcalling and working toward a balanced, 50/50 game.

Which means, for the Wolverines’ receivers, there’s plenty of love to go around.