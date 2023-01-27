The Michigan football team has announced Kirk Campbell as its next quarterback coach.

Following Matt Weiss’s termination from the program last week due to his involvement with “computer access crimes,” the Wolverines had a vacancy to fill on the staff.

On Friday afternoon it was announced that Campbell — who joined the staff last offseason as an offensive analyst — would be receiving the promotion.

“Kirk is a bright, young offensive mind that immediately meshed with our coaching staff last year,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “Our offensive staff was really impressed with his knowledge and expertise of the entire offense, and he was integral to the success of the offense with game planning and opponent scouting. Kirk does an outstanding job developing relationships and I know he will have an outstanding rapport with our quarterbacks.”

Campbell previously worked at Old Dominion, serving as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator the last two seasons. He will now be tasked with continuing to aid sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy in his development.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as the Robert McCollum Family Quarterback Coach at the University of Michigan,” Campbell said. “I enjoy my relationship with Coach Harbaugh and our staff, and I look forward to working with them as we develop, mentor and coach great players. My family and I love everything about this university and football program, especially the people that I get to work with daily.”