On Monday, former WWE wrestler Ric Flair visited Schembechler Hall. Most known for saying “woooo,” he also served as a WWE villain multiple times in his pro-wrestling career.

He wasn’t the only villain at Schembechler Hall, at least according to the No. 3 Michigan football team’s players.

More specifically, the players believe that he wasn’t the only person that outsiders view as a villain. They don’t necessarily see themselves as villains, but with serious allegations continuing to hang over their program’s head — and seemingly intensifying each day — they’re embracing the villain characterization that others are placing upon them.

“Oh yeah we’re cool with that, nothing wrong with that,” senior edge rusher Jaylen Harrell said Monday. “… We’re cool with that, cool with being the villain.”

That newfound villain personification didn’t materialize out of thin air. As the Wolverines boast a 9-0 record and seek a third-straight Big Ten Championship, evidence suggests that they may have also gained a competitive advantage by breaking NCAA rules to scout opponents’ play signals in person. Although there has yet to be any official findings released from an active NCAA investigation, there is at the very least a paper trail of ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions buying tickets to a host of future opponents.

While none of these allegations directly implicate the players, the fact that they were executing plays that may have been based on knowing what opponents were about to run would be the making of a villain origin story. They supposedly knew what was coming if these allegations are true, tipping the level playing field that makes the game so special.

Michigan’s players haven’t admitted to any wrongdoing. They aren’t embracing a villain role because they believe they’re the bad guys. They’re embracing the role because that’s the narrative surrounding them at this point — signs illegally stolen or not.

“If someone thinks we’re the villain, I’m fine being the villain,” senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter said. “Sometimes the villain wins and takes down the superhero. If that’s going to be the case, let’s be the villain and let’s take them down, so I’m fine being the villain if that’s how the media and everyone else sees it outside the building.”

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, who’s facing calls for punishment from the Big Ten, continues to decline comment when asked directly about anything regarding the scandal, but did say Monday that he’s OK with criticism being directed at him instead of his players.

That’s largely been the case. Players aren’t being singled out or blamed, but at this point criticism of the program and its behaviors have reached a fever pitch. That leaves players facing it too, and tasked with deciding how to handle it.

They could ignore it completely, but that’s essentially impossible as they are constantly asked about it. They can decline to comment directly, an understandable move amid the pressure.

But they can also share how this all effects them if they so choose. It’s clearly making them feel like they’re the bad guys. But they don’t seem to mind.

“I guess it’s an extra little chip honestly,” Harrell said. “… Whatever people got to say, like I said, outside crowd noise. We don’t pay attention to it.”

Ignoring it but also carrying a chip on their shoulders, that’s the life of Michigan’s players right now. They’re balancing focusing on the task at hand — in this case their most difficult test yet against Penn State on Saturday — while also being physically unable to ignore what’s going on around their program.

In the process, they’re learning some new vocabulary.

In pro-wrestling, villains are known as “heels.” When Harrell was asked about his team’s comfort being a heel, he was confused at first. Once it was clarified that a heel is a villain, he quickly affirmed that they’re comfortable in that role.

“Heels — learn something new every day,” Harrell joked as he walked away from the podium.

Fitting, because as Michigan learns about new developments in this scandal seemingly every day, the Wolverines are learning to embrace a new identity.