Two minutes into the second half of the No. 2 Michigan football team’s contest with Bowling Green, the Wolverines found themselves in a position they hadn’t been in all season: they were in a dogfight.

Up just 14-6 after committing three turnovers in its worst half of football all season, Michigan had just punted and the Falcons had the ball. The Wolverines were teetering with their offense struggling to build any momentum.

And then, Kris Jenkins built that momentum for them.

On Bowling Green’s first play from scrimmage, the Michigan defensive lineman leapt up, picked off a pass and ran it to the 2-yard line. The very next drive, the defense struck again and forced another turnover on the 36-yard line. In an instant, Jenkins and the Michigan defense reignited the offense.

In a contest in which the Wolverines’ (3-0 overall) offense struggled with ball security, their defense played hero, keeping them on track for a 31-6 victory over the Falcons (1-2) highlighted by three forced turnovers.

Throughout the contest, Bowling Green was continually gifted presents by Michigan junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who threw three interceptions. But despite finding themselves in prime field position over and over again, Bowling Green was held back by the Wolverines’ defense.

Limiting the Falcons to just two field goals in a first half in which the Michigan offense committed three turnovers, its defense kept it afloat. And then in the second half, its defense came alive.

With Jenkins’ interception and a fumble recovery by fifth-year linebacker Michael Barrett, the Wolverines’ defense jump-started its offense. Jenkins’ pick set up a 2-yard touchdown for senior running back Blake Corum, and Barrett’s fumble recovery led to a field goal.

McCarthy continued the momentum on the next drive, launching a 50-yard touchdown to graduate wide receiver Cornelius Johnson who caught a tipped ball to make the score 31-6. However, Michigan would be challenged again, as on the very next drive as McCarthy threw another pick.

But the defense never blinked.

No matter where the Falcons started with the ball, they were stymied by the Wolverines’ defense. Michigan forced 10 tackles for loss, three sacks and three turnovers all while allowing just 205 total yards in the contest, and in doing so kept itself alive.

The Wolverines didn’t score again, and the 31-6 score held through to the final whistle. But despite emerging with a commanding victory, Michigan seemed shaky.

It had ended up in a dogfight that it didn’t expect to be in, and its offense had blinked. But its defense had done the opposite.

Its defense had struck back and taken control, and the result was a 25-point victory.