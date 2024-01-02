PASADENA, Calif. — Special teams kept it close. Just not in the way the No. 1 Michigan football team would have hoped.

Special teams, at times, occupy a humble niche in the football world. Often, its bar is excellence. Kicked field goals and PATs are expectations. Gracefully returned punts and fielded kickoffs are a modest game. Taken sometimes for granted, executing on special teams tends to fly under the radar.

Comparatively though, those units that don’t execute appear more than simply visible. And on Monday in Pasadena, the Wolverines got a glimpse at just how detrimental a non-functioning special teams group can be — early and often.

Escaping with an overtime victory, Michigan breathed a sigh of relief. However, from the opening kick, and until the very last drive, special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh’s group struggled, as self-inflicted wounds kept No. 4 Alabama in an already nail-biting Rose Bowl matchup.

“I think special teams did a good job tonight,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. “We did a good job of controlling field position. I think both specialists did a really, really good job. (Punter James Burnip) did a great job of punting.”

On just the second drive of the game, Burnip sent a wobbling punt far short of his intended target. Seeking to pounce on the opportunity, freshman receiver Semaj Morgan took his eye off the ball just a moment too early, and suffered the consequences, muffing the ball. After a defensive stand featuring two sacks by the Wolverines defense, the Crimson Tide recovered the ball in plus territory.

“I told him straight, I said ‘everybody makes mistakes bro,” junior running back Donovan Edwards said. “ ‘We’re straight bro. We’re gonna bounce back bro. That play does not define the game.’ ”

And indeed, with the peace of mind that only the past can give, the play indeed did not decide the final outcome of the game. It’s a moment that, in hindsight, may not live on in such infamy. But at the moment, it was hobbling. Four plays later and Alabama took a 7-0 lead, and Michigan’s special teams had inadvertently galvanized it.

And at every stage of the game, whenever the Wolverines looked for an opportunity to pull away, their special teams inevitably brought them back down to Earth.

After a speedy touchdown on the back of sophomore wide receiver Tyler Morris’ catch and run, Michigan’s special teams once again made the monotonous momentous. Going up by a touchdown with under four minutes left in the first half, a bobbled hold by junior punter Tommy Doman deflated seven points into six, as moments that are all-too often taken for granted, became sparing.

The ordinary had become extraordinary, and the Wolverines felt the difference.

The kicking woes didn’t stop there though, as a missed 49 yard field goal opportunity by graduate kicker James Turner once again presented a challenge. Though a 49 yard kick is hardly a gimmie for any kicker — let alone one in the biggest stage of his college career — it was Turner’s first miss since Rutgers on Sep. 23, and cost a dormant offense three points it desperately needed.

But despite Michigan’s best efforts, suddenly, a meaningful four points haunted the scoreboard. As Michigan fell down by four, then by seven, these special teams snafus had become tangible, visual and painful reminders of a deficit that had only grown in the second half.

Thankfully for the Wolverines, a game-tying last minute drive by junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy rescued Michigan. But those four points hadn’t gone away. Instead of a Wolverines’ lead, it was simply a tie game.

And after a final defensive stand by Michigan, Alabama sent one final punt with just under 50 seconds to go. The Wolverines had a chance to return it, to start a two minute drive, and to potentially avoid overtime all together.

Then one final snafu occurred.

“I’m not even mad at it because they try and make plays out there,” graduate defensive lineman Cam Goode said. “I can’t be mad at somebody for trying to make a play — at least he’s trying, you know? I’m just glad it wasn’t anything catastrophic and we lost the game.”

Signaling for a fair catch within the 10-yard line, senior wide receiver Jake Thaw attempted to secure a return, which would have moved the ball to the 25-yard marker.

Yet, instead of a fresh set of downs at the 25, Michigan received one last heart palpitation. Attempting to corral the punt, Thaw muffed it, sending the ball tumbling towards Michigan’s endzone, with disastrous consequences in the balance. Thaw recovered in time, pouncing on top of the ball at the one-yard line, but for dreaded seconds that felt like hours, the Wolverines watched a potential two-minute drill evolve into a scramble to find overtime.

Instead of the run-of-the-mill punt returns that could be taken for granted, Michigan received one final lesson in the biggest stage.

The stage, of course, was indeed important. For all the nerves that permeate these games, mistakes are bound to happen, and as Goode put it, each player is indeed trying to make a play for their team. However, as the Wolverines sorely knew from two previous years of strife, it is in those exact moments, on the biggest stages, where execution has to be at the highest level.

Regardless, one final time, Michigan was able to escape it self-inflicted errors, as it ran out the clock before an eventual victory in overtime. Still, it got a freebie glimpse at what could have been.

And while they made plenty of mistakes, the Wolverines escaped with the win, preventing them from turning catastrophic.