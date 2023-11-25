Let’s be honest, everything is a ‘what to watch for’ In this one.

Pick a position group, player, concept, coach, scheme — anything — and it will matter. There’s a reason it’s the biggest rivalry in college football. There’s a reason it will draw more eyes than any other Big Ten game this year. And to top it off, The Game will once again feature a top five matchup.

And don’t forget the litany of allegations surrounding the No. 3 Michigan football program, a No. 2 Ohio State group out for revenge and the fact that it may be the most meaningful rendition of The Game on the eve of Big Ten expansion and the dissolution of divisions in the conference. Ryan Day faces a John Cooper beginning to his head coaching career. Harbaugh may not be on the sidelines, but a win would count all the same.

It’s The Game. It doesn’t need an introduction. Everyone will be watching, and The Michigan Daily breaks down three things to watch for:

Pass blocking for an injured McCarthy

Much of this game depends on one man — and his name isn’t Harbaugh or junior quarterback McCarthy.

It’s graduate tackle Karsen Barnhart, and he’s got a lot on his plate. After being devoured by Chop Robinson against No. 11 Penn State two weeks ago, Barnhart briefly rebounded in College Park, before injuries across the line slated him into the left tackle spot in response. From there, Barnhart struggled once more, limiting a passing offense that has struggled of late.

In other circumstances it wouldn’t matter as much. But these aren’t other circumstances. McCarhty is both literally and figuratively limping his way through the back half of the season. He looked noticeably injured against the Nittany Lions and seemed hesitant to move in the pocket against Maryland, and he hasn’t thrown a touchdown since Michigan State a month ago. Facing a dominant Buckeyes pass rush, McCarthy will have to stand and deliver.

Barnhart just has to let him do it.

“Just tell him to be him, everyone has a bad rep here or there,” senior guard Zak Zinter said Tuesday. “… You get beat sometimes too. Those guys are D-I athletes too on the other side, I think that’s just part of the game, tell him to be him.”

It won’t just be Division I athletes on Saturday though. Ohio State boasts a duo of five-star pass rushers in Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau. Both of whom will see their names close to Chop Robinson in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. Pressure will come early and often, and Barnhart needs to figure it out if the Wolverines want to stay multidimensional.

Kyle McCord

It’s not a debate about talent. The Buckeyes have it in spades. From generational receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., to a dynamic tight end receiving threat in Cade Stover, or a fully healthy running back in Treveyon Henderson, Ohio State has a full tool kit.

“They’re electric,” Moore said. “They’re balanced. (Henderson) obviously gives them the ability to run the football very effectively. (The offensive line is) doing a really good job gelling at the right time. Obviously, skill-player wise with Marvin (Harrison Jr.) and (receiver) Emeka (Egbuka) and Cade Stover and those guys. They’ve got guys that can make plays on the outside lanes and I feel like the quarterback’s playing his best football.”

Ohio State undoubtedly has a deep bag, but the question is: can McCord use it?

Against Minnesota and the Spartans in the past two weeks, McCord hit his stride, tossing five touchdowns with zero interceptions. He was sacked just once. And yet, in the three weeks prior, the signal caller hasn’t looked so stellar. Facing Penn State, Wisconsin and Rutgers, McCord tossed six touchdown passes, but three interceptions too. He was sacked seven times, as the Buckeyes hardly rolled over those three opponents.

Wins are wins — Michigan’s recent performances will tell you just that, but depending on what version of McCord comes to play Saturday, it could make all the difference. Despite being a first-year starter, McCord has played in hostile road environments before, but with all eyes trained on Ann Arbor, the pressure may be a different beast.

Former quarterback C.J. Stroud looked pedestrian against the Wolverines under Ohio State coach Ryan Dan. But with an upgraded running game, McCord has more options at his disposal. Only time will tell.

Josh Wallace vs. Emeka Egbuka

In a game rich with options, look for a battle of No. 2s.

There’s no mistaking the talent of Harrison, or sophomore cornerback Will Johnson who will likely match up against him throughout, or Stover, or the leadership of graduate cornerback Mike Sainristil. Nevertheless, it’s easy to let graduate cornerback Josh Wallace, or receiver Emeka Egbuka fly under the radar.

Egbuka has had a down year by his standards. An electric talent, he’s hauled in only three touchdowns, and chipped in a meager 427 yards. He’s dealt with injury issues, but it simply hasn’t been his year thus far. On the other end, Wallace has seen a similar trajectory. Unheralded through much of the season, the UMass transfer has seen success, but against the meager competition of Michigan’s schedule.

Somewhere, the rubber has to hit the road. Egbuka hasn’t caught a touchdown since Western Kentucky on Sept. 16th. Wallace is yet to have an interception, nor any truly signature plays in a Michigan uniform. The stage is set and each will have the opportunity to make a name for themselves.

The storylines are everywhere. In fact, they always are. Every play, every position and every moment will be worth a thousand words. Over a century of history comes down to a 60 minute struggle on a field in the state of Michigan.

It’s The (last) Game as tradition knows it. And in historic fashion, it’ll go out with a bang.