On Friday afternoon, former Louisville kicker James Turner announced via Twitter that after four years with the Cardinals, he will be transferring to Michigan for his final two years of collegiate eligibility.

Turner, a native of Saline, Michigan, has spent the past three years as Louisville’s starting kicker and has posted a strong resume in that time. A two-time All-ACC honorable mention, Turner’s 2022 season was by far his strongest to date. He went 20-for-22 on field goals, set the Cardinals single-season record for field goal percentage and missed no kicks from within 40 yards.

With Turner’s commitment, the Wolverines add depth and experience to a unit that lacked veteran presence up to this point. With the departure of Jake Moody, Michigan lost one of its best kickers in recent history and needed to fill the gap. Before Turner’s commitment, the job appeared to be a battle between freshman kicker Adam Samaha, who has not yet enrolled, and walk-on junior kicker Charlie Mentzer. But with neither of those two having seen game action, it seemed as if there would be some growing pains.

Upon entry, Turner will be the most experienced kicker in Michigan’s room. He could, for the next two years, lead the Wolverines on special teams. It appears that the Wolverines have found their starter, and with Turner’s commitment, Michigan has shored up one of its major recruiting needs for the coming year.