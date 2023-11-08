Amid a swirling controversy surrounding sign-stealing allegations centered around now-resigned Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions, the Wolverines have gone on the offensive.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that Michigan notified the Big Ten and the NCAA of evidence and documentation obtained by the program that Ohio State, Rutgers and Purdue collaborated on a sign-stealing project. These programs allegedly documented and aggregated Michigan’s signs for Purdue’s competitive advantage before its Big Ten Championship matchup against Michigan.

Images obtained and released by Richard Johnson and Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated are allegedly only one more piece of evidence that Michigan presented to the Big Ten and the NCAA. A former Purdue staffer provided this evidence to Michigan just days ago, citing an affinity for some of the members of coach Jim Harbaugh’s staff from previous relationships as the reason for informing the Wolverines.

The former Purdue staffer informed The Athletic that he had worked to decode opponents’ signs, but shared the documentation with Michigan in hopes of demonstrating how pervasive both stealing and sharing signs are across programs within the Big Ten. The staffer also emphasized that he believes the information he shared with Michigan was all obtained legally.

He provided such evidence to emphasize how other teams would have had staff members similar to Connor Stalions who decoded signs. Whether the former Big Ten staffer thus endorsed Stalions and the Wolverines’ operation as legal is unclear. Though, he did state that he believed Michigan’s operation did not give them a competitive advantage and was thus unnecessary.

The majority of the scrutiny from those outside of Schembechler Hall does not simply stem from stealing signs though, as that is legal within NCAA bylaws. It is instead the method by which these scouting tactics occurred. The allegations against Michigan and Stalions allege, with documentation, that Stalions purchased tickets for upcoming opponents’ games in his own name, amongst other potential violations regarding a network of in-person advanced scouting.

Furthermore, Stalions is at the center of an NCAA investigation in collaboration with Central Michigan in regards to an unidentified person resembling Stalions on the CMU sidelines in their matchup against Big Ten member, Michigan State.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten delivered Michigan a notice of potential disciplinary action for an alleged violation of sportsmanship guidelines. Newly minted Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, already with a full plate, must now contend with Michigan’s most recent response. Additionally, Michigan has reportedly been preparing itself for a lengthy legal battle, should the Big Ten decide to suspend Harbaugh.

Yet, in a recent report published in Yahoo Sports, the NCAA investigation thus far has yet to identify a link between Harbaugh and any sign-stealing plot, complicating matters even further. Once again, the situation has placed the burden upon Petitti of balancing the disciplinary desires of other Big Ten coaches, as they await the results of the still-ongoing investigation. Michigan President Santa Ono made his support of Harbaugh vocal over the weekend, imploring Petitti — in a now-leaked email — to allow the process to play out before administering any punishment.

Nevertheless, the severity of Michigan’s response — as far as currently accessible information is concerned — is unclear. Though there may be more evidence presented to the NCAA and Big Ten regarding the collaboration between the three other Big Ten programs in sign stealing, as it stands, the evidence of directly illegal violations is slim.

NCAA bylaw 11.6.1 (including provisions 11.6.1.1 and 11.6.1.2) does not make any mention of sharing stolen signs, it just mentions in-person scouting prohibitions. Article 11 of the NCAA bylaws entitled, “Conduct and Employment of Athletics Personnel” does not mention words such as “share,” “collude,” or “collusion” in any context.

If Michigan does have a case in impressing guilt onto Ohio State, Rutgers or Purdue, it perhaps can find solace in the gray area of bylaw 11.6.1 which prohibits “off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents.” Perhaps by collaborating with Ohio State and Rutgers — off-campus entities — Michigan hopes to make the case that Purdue participated in off-campus scouting. However, that still leaves the hurdle of the Boilermakers having to do said scouting “in-person,” which opens up an entirely new can of worms.

Another potential avenue the Wolverines may seek is to prove a violation of Article 10 of the NCAA bylaws, which deal with unethical conduct by a program. Thus far, the majority of these cases deal with recruiting violations, monetary violations such as wagering, or the involvement of players within programs when they are not NCAA-eligible. To this point, The Michigan Daily could not find evidence of this policy being used to punish the collaboration of teams in a sign-stealing operation. Yet, the Article’s general assessment is as follows:

(Programs, including coaches, staff and players) shall act with honesty and sportsmanship at all times so that intercollegiate athletics as a whole, their institutions and they, as individuals, shall represent the honor and dignity of fair play and the generally recognized high standards associated with wholesome competitive sports.

Once again, the gray area rules supreme. Michigan seemingly hopes that its evidence presented to the NCAA and Big Ten can demonstrate a breach of these guidelines.

However, Michigan likely believes that its best chance in incriminating other Big Ten Programs is in proving a violation of the Big Ten’s “Sportsmanship” policy’s fundamental principles, which “include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials.” The arbiter deciding such breaches falls once again squarely onto the shoulders of Pettiti, as “the scope of (the rules’) application is intentionally left unrestricted in order to accommodate any behavior, which may occur in any setting, deemed by the Commissioner to offend the underlying objective this policy seeks to achieve.”

As Michigan faces its own allegations, it evidently hopes that providing its own reports of sign stealing will force Petitti to hold off on any disciplinary action. Under the Big Ten bylaws 10.3 Procedural Elements, 10.3.1 Commissioner’s Discretion, Timeliness, and Due Process, Petitti has nearly complete discretion as to the timeline, execution, evidence and punishment that he considers when making a decision about potential repercussions.

As this process continues to unfold, the ball lies solely in Petitti’s court while the NCAA works through its own investigation. As previous reports stated, the Big Ten was working toward assessing disciplinary action, yet Michigan’s response may complicate matters further.