Michigan Football Schedule:
Noon, Sep 4: Western Michigan
8pm, Sep 11: Washington (Maize Out)
Noon, Sep 18: Northern Illinois
3:30 pm, Sep 25: Rutgers (Homecoming)
Oct 2: at Wisconsin
Oct 9: at Nebraska
Oct 23: Northwestern
Oct 30: at Michigan State
Nov. 6: Indiana
Nov 13: at Penn State
Nov 20: at Maryland
Nov 27: Ohio State
***
On Saturday, the Michigan football team will face Western Michigan in its season opener. Further, the members of the Daily football beat have put together a series of predictions for the Wolverines’ upcoming season:
What will Michigan’s record be?
Daily Sports Editor Brendan Roose: 8-4
Daily Sports Editor Daniel Dash: 7-5
Daily Sports Editor Jared Greenspan: 8-4
How will Michigan place in Big Ten East?
Roose: 4
Dash: 4
Greenspan: 3
Which bowl game will the Wolverines’ play in?
Roose: Las Vegas Bowl
Dash: Las Vegas Bowl
Greenspan: Las Vegas Bowl (OR BUST)
Will they win or lose the bowl game?
Roose: Loss
Dash: Loss
Greenspan: Loss
Will Michigan win or lose against Ohio State:
Roose: Lose
Dash: Lose, by a lot
Greenspan: Lose
Will the Wolverines’ win or lose against Michigan State?
Roose: Win
Dash: Win
Greenspan: Win
What will be their biggest win?
Roose: Washington
Dash: Indiana
Greenspan: Washington
And what will be their worst loss?
Roose: Indiana
Dash: Northwestern
Greenspan: Maryland