Michigan Football Schedule:

Noon, Sep 4: Western Michigan

8pm, Sep 11: Washington (Maize Out)

Noon, Sep 18: Northern Illinois

3:30 pm, Sep 25: Rutgers (Homecoming)

Oct 2: at Wisconsin

Oct 9: at Nebraska

Oct 23: Northwestern

Oct 30: at Michigan State

Nov. 6: Indiana

Nov 13: at Penn State

Nov 20: at Maryland

Nov 27: Ohio State

***

On Saturday, the Michigan football team will face Western Michigan in its season opener. Further, the members of the Daily football beat have put together a series of predictions for the Wolverines’ upcoming season:

What will Michigan’s record be?

Daily Sports Editor Brendan Roose: 8-4

Daily Sports Editor Daniel Dash: 7-5

Daily Sports Editor Jared Greenspan: 8-4

How will Michigan place in Big Ten East?

Roose: 4

Dash: 4

Greenspan: 3

Which bowl game will the Wolverines’ play in?

Roose: Las Vegas Bowl

Dash: Las Vegas Bowl

Greenspan: Las Vegas Bowl (OR BUST)

Will they win or lose the bowl game?

Roose: Loss

Dash: Loss

Greenspan: Loss

Will Michigan win or lose against Ohio State:

Roose: Lose

Dash: Lose, by a lot

Greenspan: Lose

Will the Wolverines’ win or lose against Michigan State?

Roose: Win

Dash: Win

Greenspan: Win

What will be their biggest win?

Roose: Washington

Dash: Indiana

Greenspan: Washington

And what will be their worst loss?

Roose: Indiana

Dash: Northwestern

Greenspan: Maryland