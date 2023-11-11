Not long after the Big Ten suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh on Friday in response to the NCAA’s ongoing investigation into in-person sign stealing, the Wolverines took their response to the courts.

First reported by The Detroit News, Michigan filed for a temporary restraining order Friday night against the Big Ten and commissioner Tony Pettiti in Washtenaw County’s 22nd District court. The temporary restraining order is an effort to initially block Harbaugh’s on-field coaching suspension while lawyers build more evidence for a preliminary injunction.

The restraining order was filed Friday night even though the courts were closed not only due to late hours, but also because of the observed holiday for Veterans Day.

It is unclear how quickly the court will act, and if it would do so in time for the Wolverines’ noon game at Penn State on Saturday. However, the move is an initial step in Michigan’s effort to take legal action against Pettiti and the Big Ten.

Pettiti has the authority to suspend coaches for sportsmanship violations, and laid out its reasoning in a statement Friday afternoon:

“The Big Ten Conference announced today that the University of Michigan had been found in violation of the Big Ten sportsmanship policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition,” the conference’s statement read.

In a strongly-worded response, Michigan outlined its disagreement with the Big Ten’s decision, saying in part that, “Today’s action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference’s own handbook, violates basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed. We are dismayed at the Commissioner’s rush to judgment when there is an ongoing NCAA investigation – one in which we are fully cooperating.”

That early statement also announced that Michigan intended to seek a court order to prevent the discipline, which it did with this temporary restraining order.

With plaintiffs listed as Jim Harbaugh and Michigan’s Board of Regents, and defendants listed as Tony Pettiti and The Big Ten Conference, the temporary restraining order goes to judge Timothy P. Connors for review. Connors is a lecturer at Michigan and an adjunct professor at Wayne State and Vermont. Harbaugh is represented by Angela L Jackson, Bruce T Wallace, and Oscar A Rodriguez of Hooper Hathaway Attorneys at Law. Jackson and Wallace both completed their J.D. at Michigan, while Rodriguez completed his B.A. at Michigan. The Regents are represented by Michigan undergraduate and law alumnus Keefe A. Brooks.

While the Wolverines pursue legal action, until courts make any decisions — with a timeline still unknown — Harbaugh won’t be able to coach regular-season games, starting with Saturday’s critical top-10 clash at Penn State. But by initiating the legal process, Michigan hopes to keep Harbaugh on the sidelines.

This story will be updated with additional information as The Michigan Daily learns more.