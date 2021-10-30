EAST LANSING — The game hung in the balance.

The Michigan football team had just gotten the necessary stop to give its offense a chance in the team’s top 10 battle with Michigan State. Junior quarterback Cade McNamara had over a minute to work with and was on the precipice of Spartan territory after a roughing the passer penalty.

But then, disaster struck.

Desperate to make a play without any timeouts, McNamara threw the ball into triple coverage, where it was intercepted by Michigan State cornerback Charles Brantley. On the backs of countless mishaps by the Wolverines (7-1 overall, 4-1 Big Ten), the Spartans (8-0, 5-0) won, 37-33.

Those mistakes doomed what initially appeared destined to be a strong outing for the Wolverines’ offense. When junior quarterback Cade McNamara faced pressure, he remained poised and made smart decisions, either dumping the ball off to his tight ends for a first down or finding one of his speedier targets in space. On Michigan’s third play from scrimmage — and backed up to his own seven-yard line — McNamara dealt the ball over the middle to freshman receiver Andrel Anthony, who then sped past the Spartans’ defense for a 93-yard touchdown.

In the drives that followed, though, the offense stalled. With a 7-0 lead, McNamara tried to hit an open Blake Corum on a wheel route, but the sophomore running back dropped the pass, possibly costing the Wolverines a touchdown. A drive later, an end around from junior receiver Cornelius Johnson initially looked to bring Michigan inside Michigan State’s five-yard line, but it was called back due to a holding penalty on Anthony. Ultimately, the Wolverines settled for a field goal.

The Spartans — specifically, Heisman-contender running back Kenneth Walker III — capitalized. After appearing to be stuffed at the line of scrimmage, Walker bounced to the outside and ran 27 yards for the touchdown. The next drive, he capped off a six-play drive with an eight-yard touchdown run that gave Michigan State a 14-13 lead.

But after Michigan bounced back to a 30-14 lead, the Spartans needed production from its passing game. They found it late in the third quarter, when receiver Jaylen Reed beat junior safety Daxton Hill for a 28-yard reception that set up a Walker touchdown the next play.

On Michigan State’s next drive, Walker again provided a spark, this time exploding into a hole for a 58-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion later, the game was tied.

Soon enough, the Wolverines’ problems worsened. After regaining a three-point lead and picking up a crucial fourth quarter defensive stop, Harbaugh chose to insert freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the game, despite fumbling on the previous possession. On the first play of the drive, McCarthy fumbled a handoff, giving Michigan State the ball on Michigan’s 41-yard line. Seven plays later, Walker regained the lead for the Spartans with a 23-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing drive, the Wolverines once again knocked on the door, driving all the way to Michigan State’s 31-yard line for a crucial 4th and four. For a moment, Johnson looked open over the middle, but the pass was just out of his reach, and the Spartans took over.

Entering the season, nobody foresaw Saturday’s game as a potential top 10 matchup. Neither Michigan nor Michigan State was expected to win many games, let alone compete for championships.

Such is the reality of college football. Even if expectations become unrealistic throughout the season, the team still has to confront them.

For Harbaugh, the curse of unfulfilled expectations will remain.