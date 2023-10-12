It’s heard throughout gambling halls, next to slot machines, and even in Schembechler Hall amongst the freshman faces of the No. 2 Michigan football team.

“Lucky number seven.”

As the Wolverines’ season has crossed over its halfway point, the established faces are certainly known. But according to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, it’s time for a new crop of faces to take the stage.

For Michigan, week seven isn’t just a lucky number. It’s the point in which the Wolverines know what to expect out of a younger player going forward. It seems pressuring, but in reality, it’s just one more chance for players to prove themselves. Week seven is less about flipping a switch and more about seeing hard work come to fruition.

“Historically, freshmen really start coming into their own — game seven on the horizon here,” Harbaugh said Monday. “Usually, it happens, right? Just almost, predictably, magically, somewhere or the other, seven (is when).”

For some, it didn’t take until week seven to see the fruits of their labor. Freshman wide receiver Semaj Morgan already burst onto the scene earlier this season with his acrobatic touchdown against Rutgers. Meanwhile, freshman defensive backs Jyaire Hill and Cameron Calhoun already saw the field as the secondary navigated injuries.

However, as Michigan rounds into its seventh game of the season against Indiana, a new batch of freshmen look to make their mark. The defensive line is a big part — specifically Trey Pierce and Cameron Brandt.

Against Minnesota this past weekend, as the Wolverines rested their starters during the fourth quarter, freshmen took center stage before the week seven mark. Michigan played 73 of 74 total players on the traveling roster, and Pierce and Brandt found stood out despite their age.

“I’ve always seen glimpses of them going back to fall camp,” sophomore defensive lineman Mason Graham said Tuesday. “They’re great players now, but they’ll get even better as time goes on.”

Brandt, who saw more action than Pierce — 12 to six snaps, respectively — logged a detectable impact repeatedly. Playing on the interior line, Brandt recorded three total tackles, helping to stuff the Gophers’ starting rushing offense. To his credit, Pierce’s six snaps did not go unnoticed either.

Successfully filling his gap assignments to stop the run, Pierce did not have the same statistical evidence that Brandt did, but he thrived in his role nonetheless. Moreover, as a freshman breaking into a defensive line group with a litany of depth, both Pierce and Brandt’s success speaks to their steady growth.

“I believe that Cam Brandt played his best game this last game, which was (his) sixth game” Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston said. “Trey played his best game and I think they’ll only continue to improve.”

If the Wolverines need a blueprint for what they’d like this growth to eventually look like, they need look no further than Graham himself. Alongside sophomore defensive linemen Kenneth Grant and Derrick Moore, Elston points to their ascension in the second half of their freshman season as a reason for their current success.

While Michigan may have to wait before it sees another crop of “gifts from the football gods,” Brandt and Pierce’s experience are still a positive step in the right direction. As Graham sees it, this period of the season is pivotal to the freshmen of today, just as it was to him last season.

“I kept on getting more and more comfortable as the reps went on, as we got more familiar with the defense,” Graham said. “(Iowa) was when I had my first sack. Maybe that was the turning point.”

Slightly ahead of schedule, Graham’s sack in a win over Iowa in 2022 came in week five. Although Pierce and Brandt have yet to record a sack themselves this season, the Wolverines see Graham’s progression as replicable.

And if both Pierce and Brandt ascend anywhere near the heights of Michigan’s current sophomore class of defensive lineman, it will have the Wolverines feeling like they hit the jackpot.

It could all be thanks to lucky number seven.