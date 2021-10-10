LINCOLN — On Saturday night, deep into the third quarter and amidst a raucous sea of red, the Michigan football team found itself in unfamiliar territory.

As Nebraska receiver Levi Falck waltzed into the endzone untouched, the Wolverines looked up to see themselves on the wrong side of the score. For the first time all season, they trailed.

Yet, facing its first true test of adversity, Michigan flashed an unshakable streak of resilience. The Wolverines (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) escaped Memorial Stadium with a victory, edging Nebraska (3-4, 1-2), 32-29, on a last-minute field goal by senior kicker Jake Moody.

Moody’s kick, a 39-yard chip shot that split the uprights with 1:24 minutes to go, came off the heels of a fumble by quarterback Adrian Martinez, who coughed up the ball on a 3rd-and-1 rushing attempt when fifth-year safety Brad Hawkins punched it free.

Through the first half, it seemed as if the Wolverines wouldn’t need Moody’s heroics to guarantee a victory; a 13-0 halftime lead certainly had the makings of Michigan extending its season-long stretch of dominance. The defense held strong, flummoxing Martinez and the Cornhuskers’ patented rushing attack; after slogging through the first quarter, the offense found its groove before Nebraska did.

Yet across the final two quarters, it looked as if the two teams spent the halftime break swapping uniforms and forgetting how to play defense.

Michigan’s defense, which has established itself as a consistent, reliable unit under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, proved to be anything but. On the half’s opening possession, a coverage breakdown left tight end Austin Allen alone streaking down the middle of the field, accounting for a 46-yard touchdown.

In a reversal of the first half script, the Wolverines’ offense, led by junior quarterback Cade McNamara, did its best to keep the Cornhuskers at arm’s length. McNamara engineered a 91-yard touchdown drive that stretched Michigan’s lead to 19-7 with 3:36 minutes left in the third quarter.

But, less than three minutes later, the Wolverines were staring down that very first deficit.

Martinez found running back Rahmir Johnson wide open on a wheel route for a 41-yard touchdown pass to draw Nebraska within five. After a McNamara interception, Martinez capitalized immediately, finding Falck in the flat with nothing but open space in front of him for another touchdown, granting Nebraska a 22-19 lead.

To that point, no Power-5 team had lasted longer without facing a deficit. Still, the Wolverines, particularly their offense, proved masterful at handling the adversity confronting them.

Sophomore running back Blake Corum punctuated a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 29-yard touchdown run, an emphatic answer by a unit that spent the first half sputtering. And, after Martinez found the endzone for his fourth touchdown of the game, Moody knocked home a field goal to tie the game at 29 with three minutes to play, setting the stage for the ensuing heroics.

And once Martinez’s desperation, 4th-and-10 heave fell to the turf untouched, the Wolverines had survived, scars and all.