For the second consecutive season, the Michigan football team is headed to the College Football Playoff.

On New Year’s Eve, the second-ranked Wolverines will take on No. 3 seed TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The winner of that semifinal will advance to the national championship against either No. 1 Georgia or No. 4 Ohio State.

The game will mark Michigan’s second ever appearance in the College Football Playoff. Last season, the Wolverines earned the No. 2 seed and lost to Georgia in the Orange Bowl, 34-11.

Michigan is in the midst of a historic season, having won 13 games for the first time in program history following its second straight Big Ten championship, a title it captured with a 43-22 win over Purdue Saturday night.

The Horned Frogs, meanwhile, sit at 12-1 and will look to rebound from a 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship Game.