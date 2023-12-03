At noon on Sunday, the College Football Playoff Committee released its final rankings of the 2023 season. With its release, for the first time since 1998, Michigan was officially ranked No. 1 in a national poll, this one carrying major postseason implications.

With an unblemished 13-0 record and a third straight Big Ten Championship, the Wolverines earned the top seed and officially clinched a spot in the College Football Playoff for a third straight year in relatively uncontentious fashion. Now, as the No. 1 seed in the CFP, the committee announced that Michigan will face No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The choice of the Crimson Tide as Michigan’s opponent however, was anything but calm. Following No. 3 Washington’s win over No. 5 Oregon and No. 8 Alabama’s victory over No. 1 Georgia this weekend, the question of who should earn the final two CFP berths between Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Texas dominated conversation.

With two apparent open spots and between the undefeated Seminoles, the one-loss SEC champion Crimson Tide and the one-loss Longhorns, who beat Alabama, there were no clear cut occupants for the final spots. But with the Committee’s choice of Alabama, the CFP has set up a rematch of the last time the two teams faced each other — the 2020 Citrus Bowl which Alabama won resoundingly.

For Michigan, this contest will mark its 21st all-time appearance in Pasadena, and its first since 2007. With their third straight postseason appearance, the Wolverines have already cleared many of the barriers keeping them from a national title game. Now, Michigan officially knows its next barriers: the Crimson Tide and the Tournament of Roses.