PASADENA, Calif. — The sentiment in Southern California was clear well before the 2024 Rose Bowl game kicked off: the No. 1 Michigan football team was about to go up against an offensive line larger than anything it had seen before in No. 4 Alabama.

And that o-line in question made itself seen well before the CFP semifinal game even got started too. As each team kept to themselves during early pre-game warmups — Crimson Tide players emerging from one tunnel, Wolverines players from the other — members of Alabama’s offensive line decided to take a little tour.

Walking down the south end zone between the two tunnels, Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker moved with some swagger. A rubber stretching device around his neck and Beats headphones over his ears, Booker nodded as he rounded the corner in front of Michigan’s tunnel and led an entourage of three other lineman — including JC Latham — up the Wolverines’ sideline.

The strut was a show of force and fearlessness, their crimson warmup shirts sticking out on the enemy sideline. The o-line was feeling good, walking up Michigan’s sideline with confidence, taking it in and sending a message that they control every inch of the field, sideline assignments be damned.

That pre-game walk turned out to be the most confident Alabama’s o-line looked all night. The Crimson Tide crumbled under the Wolverines’ pressure up front and gave up a sack-filled afternoon.

“There was a couple times where we could have redirected the protection, which we kind of put on the o-line to a large degree, and we didn’t do it,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “A couple times the shot clock was running down and we didn’t get a chance to do it, and a couple times we didn’t fan and miss-executed up front in terms of getting the right guys blocked when we were in the right protection.”

The intricacies of pass protections and schemes for different formations and defensive looks are complex, but when they fail it’s easy to see. Missed assignment after missed assignment, Michigan pummeled quarterback Jalen Milroe for five sacks in the first half alone, en route to six on the day.

To start things off, clean pockets were nearly impossible to find for Milroe. Two of the Crimson Tide’s first three offensive plays resulted in sacks, with edge rushers like senior Braiden McGregor — who opened defensive play for the Wolverines with a sack — making quick moves off the ball and winning one-on-one battles.

While at times Michigan’s pass rush successes involved Alabama’s o-line getting beat, others were schematic.

Michigan linebackers got involved, as defensive coordinator Jesse Minter sent plenty of pressure, leaving the Tide often struggling to pick up extra rushers. In one instance in the second quarter, graduate linebacker Mike Barrett sprinted in totally unaccounted for and unblocked, entering the backfield with even less resistance than the Alabama o-linemen faced in their show-of-force stroll. It resulted in Barrett coming up with one of the easiest sacks of his career.

“We just followed the game plan coaches schemed up for the last couple weeks,” graduate defensive lineman Cam Goode told The Michigan Daily. “We stayed true to it. We made sure we looked at the little details at practice and made sure nobody left their feet jumping.”

That game plan led to consistent success in the first half, but things got more difficult for the Wolverines’ defensive front in the second. D-linemen had more issues getting home, Milroe started extending plays and evading pressure better and drive-killing sacks became harder and harder to come by.

But when Michigan needed to outduel the Crimson Tide’s touted o-line when it mattered the most, the Wolverines stepped up. It wasn’t always in the form of flashy sacks — sometimes it came down to good old fashioned run gobbling. That’s how Michigan called game in overtime.

On fourth-and-goal from the three-yard-line, Alabama’s play call was simple: snap it to Milroe and have him run right behind the o-line that strolled the Wolverines’ sideline so confidently before the game. Run it right into Michigan’s defensive front and let the battle for the trenches decide the game.

The Wolverines brought pressure from everywhere. Junior edge rusher Josiah Stewart blew Latham into the backfield, while Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant and company clogged the middle. They shot their gaps, didn’t let the o-line get any push and brought Milroe down less than a yard ahead of the line of scrimmage to end the game.

“Y’all probably knew (Milroe) was getting the ball, for real for real,” senior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said. “… The guys were definitely gonna have to win the point of attack and they did. You saw (sophomore Kenneth Grant) and Mason closing, same with the edge closing, making a statement to finish the game.”

While Alabama’s o-line took a pre-game stroll of confidence, Michigan’s d-line took one post game. The moment Milroe was brought down, Grant sprinted out of the pile, ripping his helmet off his head and throwing his arms up in elation, Graham running not too far behind as the entire team spilled onto the field in celebration.

The Crimson Tide’s o-line confidence faded into a distant memory, their size becoming nothing but numbers on a stat sheet. Because the Wolverines’ defensive front took control, walking all over the trenches to earn a National Championship berth.