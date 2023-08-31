In 2022, the departure of star edge rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo ushered the Michigan football team into its self-proclaimed “no-star defense” era.

Faced with slogging through the Big Ten Conference without their typical first-round caliber players, the Wolverines’ defensive line embraced an uncomfortable position.

It was a novel concept for a team already not competing for elite talent on par with their national rivals. Yet, the humble concept produced unexpected results for Michigan. Despite a crushing loss to TCU in last season’s Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines believed they had gone far for a team sans multiple high-end defensive draft picks.

And even as Michigan has a plethora of defensive players expected to be drafted in 2024, the mentality hasn’t changed. The “No-Star Defense” lives on and the Wolverines’ defensive line sees the chance to be much better.

“I think that was our main goal this year — taking that step in the pass rush,” sophomore defensive lineman Mason Graham said Aug. 16. “Creating more tackles for losses, more negative plays for the offense — put us in a better position.”

The defense’s unselfish play is a double-edged sword when players consider future draft stock. But it’s one that Michigan plans to wield despite the risk.

In 2021, Hutchinson’s Heisman candidate campaign powered the Wolverines to 34 total sacks, a metric that falls just three short of the entire defense’s 2022 total. But onn the whole, 2022 actually saw marginal improvements in total sacks compared to the previous season.

However, Michigan’s defensive lineman maintain that they have room for pass rush improvement — specifically in the big moments.

Take the biggest game on its schedule — Ohio State. Even though the Wolverines held the Buckeyes to four less points en route to their second straight victory, the “No-Star Defense” still couldn’t match the production of Michigan’s previous stars. Hutchinson alone racked up more sacks (three) in 2021 than the entire defense could muster in The Game the following season (one).

“Looking back on last year, from an interior standpoint, we didn’t really push the pocket and get vertical,” sophomore defensive lineman Kenneth Grant said on Aug. 21. “This year we’re really focusing on getting vertical and making the QB have to get the ball off fast.”

Thus, in order to create even more havoc this upcoming season, the Wolverines’ defensive line is sticking to its strengths.

“It’s still going to be the ‘No-Star Defense,’ — we’re going to continue to embody that,” senior defensive lineman Kris Jenkins said July 27. “We play as a unit. We play together. We’re not going to separate ourselves … we play for each other.”

It’s a welcome thought process for a team that hardly fell short of expectations. Nevertheless, despite improved defensive stats, senior defensive lineman Jaylen Harrell candidly shed light on the miscues that the Wolverines’ defensive line hopes to rectify.

“Last year, sometimes, we weren’t on the same page,” Harrel said of the pass rush on Aug. 7. “You know, see that we’re rushing too wide and the quarterback escapes up the middle. So it’s just playing off each other and having IQ.”

In any case, being on the same page can only help Michigan. However, if embracing the “No-Star Defense” for the second straight year is the Wolverines’ ultimate goal, then that helpful tool becomes an imperative task for success.

Although the rapid rise of Jenkins, Graham, Grant, Harrel and others to potential NFL darlings may complicate the reality of a defense that boasts no pass rush stars, it’s a mentality. And if the true antidote to Michigan’s pass-rush woes is indeed simple communication, it’s one the Wolverines needs to embrace.

Hutchinson was the last defensive lineman to be selected first round for Michigan, but as the Wolverines’ defensive line looks to improve, the no star defense may evolve into a clear night sky.