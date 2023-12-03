INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the Big Ten Championship against Iowa, Jesse Minter knew what Saturday’s game against Iowa would come down to.

In a matchup between two of the best defenses in the country, the No. 2 Michigan football team’s defensive coordinator said his own unit would be playing not against No. 16 Iowa’s flailing offense, but rather its strong defense. Whoever executed better would leave victorious. Whoever didn’t would leave Indianapolis dejected.

And the age-old adage that defense wins championships proved prophetic Saturday night. Paced by a defensive performance that surged against the Hawkeyes (10-3 overall, 7-3 Big Ten), the Wolverines (13-0, 10-0) found a way to shorten the field for their offense to score. By the time the confetti fell in Lucas Oil Stadium, that defense directly led to the 26-0 shutout victory and third-straight Big Ten Championship.

The game sure wasn’t pretty — then again, what game against the Hawkeyes isn’t? Reminiscent of the teams’ title clash back in 2021, the Wolverines’ offense found itself stuck in the mud early on against an aggressive Iowa defense.

Those miscues came at a surprising time, with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh back on the sidelines after his latest three-game suspension. His return was seen as the panacea the offense needed to rekindle its midseason surge, but Iowa’s defense got the better of it throughout the game.

Those issues glared in pass protection, when junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy found himself sacked thrice for 32 yards in the first half, and multiple offensive line penalties bogged the Wolverines down even further. Their only first-half touchdown came thanks to optimal field position from a championship-record 87-yard punt return by freshman receiver Semaj Morgan. That play set up a rushing touchdown by Blake Corum, which gave the Wolverines the 10-0 lead they carried into halftime. Even if they scored by rushing, their 16 yards on the ground were emblematic of the stuck nature of the offense.

So while the offense struggled, the Wolverines turned to the defensive side. The Hawkeyes gained just 61 yards and two first downs in the first half, unable to find room to run and watching ball after ball from quarterback Deacon Hill fall harmlessly to the turf. They had moments to strike, like when they got the ball in Michigan’s own end after a poor second-quarter punt. But after a third-down fumble, they couldn’t seize the opportunity.

A muddy game meant plenty to clean up at halftime, but the Wolverines came out with even more offensive execution issues. McCarthy continued to miss reads, including a pass thrown straight to Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson which was nearly intercepted. While he found more space to weave around the pocket and create space, he didn’t make the right reads with that space. Even with his coach and mentor, Harbaugh, back on the sidelines coaching him up, McCarthy’s performance was far from awe-inspiring.

With so many miscues on offense, Michigan needed to shorten the field, turning to its defense to make plays. A fumbled pass attempt by Hill led to a recovery by graduate cornerback Josh Wallace at Iowa’s 12-yard line, and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz shortened the field even further. With six yards to go, Michigan took one snap before Corum burst into the end zone for a 17-0 lead, tying Anthony Thomas at 55 career rushing scores.

When Michigan’s offense had a short field to work with — say, five or six yards — it showed no problems. But when the Hawkeyes’ defense had a longer cushion to work with, it played to its renowned identity. The latter led to four field goals — the most the Wolverines kicked this season.

So Michigan leaned into its defense. The same unit that brought them to this moment — the precipice of all their postseason aspirations — carried them to the finish.

The Wolverines only further emphasized that in the fourth quarter. After a forced fumble by senior edge rusher Braiden McGregor led to a recovery at Iowa’s 15-yard line. Yet an eight-yard sack backed them up further, and they settled for a field goal and 23-0 lead. Even a 15-yard field proved too long for the offense to fully capitalize against Iowa’s defense.

If it weren’t for the Wolverines’ defense, Saturday might’ve gone differently. But by making big plays to set up short fields, Michigan’s own defense defused the ability for the Hawkeyes’ unit to make a difference.

Because as cliched as the phrase “defense wins championships” is, the Wolverines didn’t care so much when they basked in the championship limelight. And as they remain on track for their postseason goals, they can thank their defense for getting them there.