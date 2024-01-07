HOUSTON — For the past two years, the No. 1 Michigan football team could pretty much count on one thing entering a matchup: In every game they played, the Wolverines (on paper at least) had the better offensive line.

With Michigan’s offensive front winning back-to-back Joe Moore awards in 2021 and 2022, it was clear that the Wolverines’ offense was powered by its big men. But as Michigan gears up to play Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship, it’s entering uncharted territory, facing an offensive line that may be even better than its own.

With the Huskies’ offensive line stealing the Wolverines’ crown and winning the Joe Moore Award this year while averaging less than a sack a game as one of the most complete units in college football, a high profile showdown is imminent. On one side of the ball, the Wolverines’ defensive line that tallied six sacks against Alabama will contend with this year’s best offensive line. And both sides see a victory in the trenches as paramount to their goals of winning a national title.

“I think it’s a great challenge, they’ve only given up 11 sacks, ” Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said of Washington’s offensive line. “Sometimes in this type of game, it’s not necessarily about the sack numbers. It’s about affecting the quarterback someway, somehow.”

Last week against Alabama, much of the Wolverines’ success came from their ability to blow up the Crimson Tide’s offensive front and pressure quarterback Jalen Milroe. With six sacks and several pressures, one of which contributed to Milroe’s final rushing attempt in overtime that fell short of the goal line, Michigan knocked Alabama off balance just enough to stymy their passing offense.

This Monday, facing a quarterback as elite as the Huskies’ Michael Penix Jr, that mantra of ‘someway, somehow’ knocking him out of rhythm is what’s motivating Michigan’s defensive line. Because when Penix is given the time and space to maneuver in the pocket, he’s been methodical about making his opponents pay.

With 4600 yards and 35 touchdowns, Penix poses a great threat to the Wolverines’ defense, which is currently ranked first in the country. And when senior Michigan edge rusher Jaylen Harrell was asked if Penix is scary to watch on film, he responded simply:

“Very,” Harrell said. “He can put the ball where he wants to. He has a great O-line and a quick release. … It’s our biggest challenge yet, (Penix) gets the ball out quick, quick release. He hasn’t been hit many times. … We got to find ways to get him off his spot and just make him feel uncomfortable.”

But doing that requires getting past the No. 1 offensive line in the country. However, the Wolverines’ defensive line itself provides as good a challenge as any. With 38 sacks on the season, Michigan’s defensive front has been effective in throwing well-timed blitzes that have forced pressure.

And this is something that Washington too, has taken note of.

“The one word I would use for Michigan’s defense is disruptive, especially in the backfield” Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu said. “Their D-line, linebackers, their front seven is really well coached. They play together, that’s the one thing that stands out to me.”

With Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies’ offensive success almost solely guiding their fortune, the game by proxy will be largely decided in the trenches. If Penix has the time to stay comfortable and find his elite receiving core, Michigan will struggle. But if Penix is imperfect, the game becomes much harder to win for Washington.

“Any quarterback is going to benefit from having the best offensive line in the country,” Michigan defensive line coach Mike Elston told The Michigan Daily.

On Monday, the best offensive line in the country will face one of the best defensive lines in the country. And whichever side of the trench it is that plays to its pedigree may well decide the contest.