PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz — Mazi Smith was a little confused.

Why, he wondered, were none of the handful of reporters assembled asking about Kendre Miller?

On Wednesday, as the senior defensive tackle fielded questions about No. 3 seed TCU’s offense, one Horned Frogs player seemed to be largely missing from the subject of reporters’ questions. Smith dished on TCU’s electrifying passing game, headlined by Heisman finalist quarterback Max Duggan and explosive receiver Quentin Johnston. He talked about his matchup with first team All-Big 12 guard Steve Avila.

Each player brought up was relevant, but in Smith’s mind they weren’t the only players worth discussing. Instead, he wanted to put the emphasis on a less heralded — but equally dangerous — offensive weapon in TCU’s arsenal: its starting running back.

“I think people don’t give the running back enough credit,” Smith said. “He’s fast, (a) big back, patient when he wants to be. He can hit the hole when it’s time. I think he’s got some moves for a big back where he can get a defender off balance and make him look hilarious.”

Miller’s sparkling season for the Horned Frogs has hardly been a laughing matter. The 6-foot-0, 220-pound product rushed for 1,342 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, ranking fourth and second in the Big 12, respectively.

Michigan players compared Miller to their former teammate, Hassan Haskins. Haskins was also a bigger, beefier back at 6-foot-2, 227 pounds, who could punish defenses with his bruising style and surprising elusiveness.

The Wolverines know firsthand how dangerous a back like Haskins can be — and they don’t want to be on the receiving end of that damage.

“He’s got great patience,” sophomore linebacker Junior Colson said. “And I think if we take him too lightly, they can run all over us. But I believe we all got our helmets strapped up and (we’re) ready to go, (so) we’re not gonna let that happen.”

The Horned Frogs are powered by Duggan, but Miller is just as much a focal point of the offense, rather than just a supporting character who some perceive him as. Miller found the end zone at least once in every single game this season, and punctuated TCU’s status as a far more balanced offense than pundits give it credit for.

The Horned Frogs averaged 273 yards through the air while generating 200 per game on the ground. In one of TCU’s most impressive wins of the year — on the road against Texas — Miller’s 143 rush yards proved to be the difference as Duggan struggled to get the passing game going.

The offense is more complex than it appears on first glance, the burden shouldered by more than just the player under center. As Michigan dove into its film prep, this misplaced assumption about the Horned Frogs became pertinent.

“A lot of people don’t see them as a balanced offense and I don’t know why,” Smith said. “A lot of people aren’t doing their due diligence because sometimes they run the ball more than they throw it. Just because they throw these deep passes a lot doesn’t mean they’re an unbalanced team.”

TCU features a multitude of ways to keep defenses guessing. That’s how its offense averaged 40.3 points per game, good enough for sixth best in the country. The Wolverines strategy to come away victorious doesn’t begin with containing Duggan, though; it starts with taking away the run — and with it, Miller.

If Michigan proves it can keep Miller in check, that forces the Horned Frogs to rely on the pass and become one-dimensional — an outcome the Wolverines are salivating over.

“If we stop the run all they can do is drop back (and) pass,” senior defensive end Mike Morris said. “If all they do is drop back (and) pass, I’m gonna have fun. … If we stop the run — which is what we do — I feel like we’ll have a really good time.”

Michigan wants Saturday’s matchup to be an enjoyable one, where they can pin their ears back and get after the quarterback. Ultimately, though, whether the Wolverines’ Fiesta Bowl experience turns out to be a joyful time or a horror story could easily hinge on Miller’s performance.

And for Smith and the rest of his teammates, there’s no mistaking that.