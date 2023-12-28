LOS ANGELES — It’s hard to overstate how big the No. 4 Alabama offensive line is.

From left to right: tackle Kadyn Proctor stands at 6-foot-7, 360 pounds, guard Tyler Booker at 6-foot-5, 352 pounds, center Seth McLaughlin at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, guard Jaeden Roberts at 6-foot-5, 316 pounds , and tackle JC Latham at a behemoth 6-foot-6, 360 pounds.

The individuals alone are frightening enough. As a team, though, they’re truly terrifying.

“We haven’t played an offensive line this big and physical,” No. 1 Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said Thursday. “Penn State had a good O-line. Ohio State played well at times on the O-line. But we haven’t played an O-line like this.”

The path to the Playoff wasn’t exactly easy for the Crimson Tide’s young o-line, as they struggled in their lone loss to No. 3 Texas on Sept. 9. Alabama generated just 3.1 rushing yards per carry, while quarterback Jalen Milroe operated under duress at times, throwing two interceptions before being benched the next week. The loss knocked the Tide from No. 3 to No. 10 in the country, and put their postseason chances in a tizzy.

But on the eve of a New Year, and with a place in a CFP semifinal secured, September 9th feels like a distant memory for Alabama. And the young offensive line that once hindered the Crimson Tide’s success now empowers it.

“They’re a physical group,” sophomore defensive lineman Mason Graham said. “They work well together. Yeah, they obviously are pretty big, and I feel like they’re good in the run game, too, and pass game, and they all just kind of work together with their quarterback.”

Three months later, and the results speak for themselves. Battling against potentially the best defensive line in the nation in Georgia, the Crimson Tide’s young offensive line — which features a freshman left tackle and sports just two upperclassmen — won the trenches, and thus the game for Alabama. In the process, it gave the Wolverines a tall task to deal with.

To this point, Michigan’s defense has yet to encounter such a challenge. The Crimson Tide have gotten better with each and every game, turning themselves into the toughest opponents the Wolverines have battled in the trenches.

“You saw how we played against some of the top teams in the nation like Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss — teams like that,” Booker said Thursday. “And we dominated when it came to the combo blocks and just focusing on that. But being an offensive lineman is always about constant improvement, constantly getting better, constantly making sure you’re fine tuning your technique.”

For Michigan’s defense, summiting an offensive line coupled with a mobile quarterback, will indeed be an entirely new endeavor. However, Alabama’s offensive line presents a double-edged sword. Large, young and developing, the line gets better with every game, but still needs the final gelling and communication that could put it over the top.

Thus, within that impressive armor are potential gaps to exploit for Michigan. Executing an exceptionally deceptive style of play, the Wolverines look to turn the Tide’s development against it. Minter and his group utilize a number of stunts, twists, exotic blitz packages and disguised blitz schemes — all of which culminate in forcing offensive lines to communicate under duress.

It’s a difficult task for any o-line, yet alone one that has been open about its need for constant communication and growth. Moreover, now in its second year under Minter, Michigan’s defense itself can make the claim that it has settled into its own schematics. Booker also added that it’s not only the scheme, but the talent of the Wolverines that brings an entirely new dimension to the contest.

“They’re a great defensive front,” Booker said. “They have great technique, they have great size and they’re very quick. (They) have a great pad level. Those are all things that make for a great defensive line top to bottom, so we have to be on top of our game.”

For Booker and his line though, the work to reach to the top isn’t finished. Alabama’s size up front has gelled more with each and every game this season, but a month removed from the SEC Championship Game it’s hard to know if the time off has allowed them to take one step forward, or two steps back. Regardless of which unit shows up strongest on Monday, one thing is for certain: the Tide will come with size.

But if they come with gelled connectivity too, then Michigan may find itself in trouble.