MADISON — The narratives entering Saturday’s game were plentiful.

Despite five different opportunities, the Michigan football team hadn’t won at Camp Randall Stadium since 2001. In those matchups, Wisconsin outscored the Wolverines by a combined 75 points, and in the last two meetings specifically, the Badgers emphatically exposed Michigan’s greatest flaws, from its weak run defense to its inept rushing offense.

Each time, it seemed, the worst version of the Wolverines would arrive in Madison, take a punch and fall helplessly to the mat.

Saturday, Michigan punched back.

The Wolverines (5-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) disposed of Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2), 38-17, earning a marquee road win for coach Jim Harbaugh’s rebuilding program. Unlike in previous years, Michigan managed to counter the Badgers’ best shots and remain in control the whole way.

Somewhat surprisingly, many of the Wolverines’ best counterstrikes came through the air. After averaging a meager 164 passing yards per game going into Saturday, Michigan and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis recognized that Wisconsin would try to stop the run — it was best in the country in doing so.

So, from the start, Gattis opted for a closer balance between the run and the pass. Despite some early hiccups, junior quarterback Cade McNamara delivered when needed.

In another notable shift, sophomore receiver Roman Wilson — who totalled just three receptions for 64 yards in the first four games — was a major element of that aerial attack. On a 3rd-and-14 midway through the first quarter, McNamara hit Wilson on a quick out for a 12-yard gain, then found him again on a crossing route to convert on fourth down.

A play later, McNamara cashed in on a flea flicker to junior receiver Cornelius Johnson — another new wrinkle from Gattis’s offense — for a 34-yard touchdown pass and the first score of the game. Two drives later, senior kicker Jake Moody extended the Wolverines’ lead to 10.

Still, the Badgers didn’t lie down. Despite starting on its own five-yard line and totalling minus-two yards of offense up to that point, Wisconsin suddenly found life behind the usually unreliable arm of quarterback Graham Mertz. Although the 15-play, 78-yard drive ended with just a field goal, it represented a moment where, for the first time all game, Michigan appeared vulnerable.

But on the next drive, the Wolverines hit back, matching with a field goal of their own. Later, after the Badgers ended the first half with a quick touchdown that cut the deficit to three, Michigan answered again. After a 38-yard deep ball to Wilson set up a 1st-and-goal from the 10, freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy ultimately snuck it in for the Wolverines’ second touchdown of the game.

From there, it was Wisconsin that failed to recover. After a blistering sack from Michigan junior safety Daxton Hill knocked a struggling Mertz out of the game, the Badgers’ already poor offense slipped into full-on anemia, tallying two punts, a fumble and an interception from Hill on its next four drives.

The Wolverines’ offense, meanwhile, continued to deliver blows — first with a field goal after the fumble recovery and then with a back-corner touchdown pass to Johnson that sealed the victory.

Even if Wisconsin isn’t the marquee opponent it normally is — Mertz’s struggles throughout the season have mostly derailed the team’s offense — Michigan’s win still represents a turning point for the program. The Badgers entered this game as the nation’s top rushing defense; the Wolverines were an offense intent on keeping the ball on the ground. It was clear Michigan would face a barrage of quick hits.

For what feels like the first time in forever, the Wolverines dealt some knockout blows of their own. We’ll see how they deal with the heavyweights later on.