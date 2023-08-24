Late Thursday afternoon, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh announced in an official release that four coaches will be splitting head coaching duties while he serves a three game suspension levied by the Michigan Athletic department.

The suspension — stemming from allegations of recruiting violations and interference in an NCAA investigation — will keep Harbaugh sidelined as the Wolverines face East Carolina University, UNLV and Bowling Green. With Harbaugh out, he has officially appointed defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as the gameday head coach for Michigan’s season opener. The next week, Harbaugh decided that game day coaching will be split in half, with special teams coordinator and safeties coach Jay Harbaugh handling play calling in the first half and running backs coach Mike Hart leading the team in the second half. And for the final game of his suspension as the Wolverines face Bowling Green, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will wear the headset.

With the suspension ending before the beginning of Michigan’s Big Ten slate and with a series of relatively unimposing non-conference opponents, Harbaugh will be back before the Wolverines are expected to face any major challenges. But in the meantime, Harbaugh is placing trust in his entire coaching staff by handing the reins off to four individuals and not just one. In a statement released to the press, Harbaugh expressed confidence that even in his absence, the Wolverines remain in good hands.

“I’m certain that all will be impressed with the four coaches’ ability to direct and manage the game,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been well documented that we have a very talented coaching staff and I believe that all 10 assistant coaches will be head coaches in the near future. They are all capable of leading a team at an elite level. I know that everyone will handle their responsibilities and help our players to be the best version of themselves on and off the field this fall and beyond.”