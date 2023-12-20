It’s the holiday season, so along with preparing for No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore has to get his shopping in.

While leading the No. 1 Michigan football team’s offensive game planning for the College Football Playoff Semifinal tilt, Moore knows he needs to “get Christmas right” for his family too. He’s been doing most of his shopping on Amazon, giving him more time to study the Crimson Tide on film and less time going from store to store.

While he can quickly find everything he needs for Christmas online, one thing he won’t find is a blueprint for bowl-season success.

Neither would anyone around the Wolverines program, if they’re looking back at the many attempts during the Jim Harbaugh era. Since the Michigan coach took over in 2015, the Wolverines are 1-6 in bowl games. That includes a loss to Alabama in the 2019 Citrus Bowl and back-to-back losses in the CFB Playoff over the past two seasons.

Whatever Michigan has done during the month-long break between the end of the season and the bowl games can’t be pinned as the only reason the Wolverines have struggled so mightily, but they have certainly been outmatched emerging from their hiatuses. When speaking to reporters Tuesday, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter reaffirmed the classic Harbaugh saying “you win or learn,” meaning Michigan’s done a lot of learning over its six-game losing streak in bowls.

One thing the Wolverines think they’ve learned after all this is that they have to change up their practice approach from previous seasons. Following the week off after the Big Ten Championship, Michigan is now easing into practices, focusing on the mental side of the game and strategy. The Wolverines are also spacing out full speed and full contact sessions more than previous years.

“We’ve changed the schedule from what it’s been like the past couple years,” Moore said. “And the guys are fresh, the guys are fighting fast, the guys are practicing hard, practicing violent, practicing physical, precise, executing at a high level. We had a walkthrough a couple days back and I was like, ‘man it feels like we’re in Pasadena already.’ ”

Over 2,000 miles away from Pasadena, Michigan’s new practice schedule has them feeling the Rose Bowl energy already. After 13 games and plenty of hits, the Wolverines aren’t feeling any hurry to physically ramp it up at practice. Instead, they’re taking their time getting back to full speed, while staying fresh and focusing on the chess-match aspect that a month between games makes even more prominent.

The players are appreciating the new groove so far. Junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who worked through injuries during the regular season, called it a toll taken off his body Monday. He described the change as a collaborative effort that even involved Harbaugh speaking to other coaches and asking them what they do in these scenarios.

“I think our players really bought in to how we’re doing it right now,” Minter said. “There’s a lot of mental work, there’s a good amount of physical work, it’s spaced out so I think they know when we want them to go really fast, they know when they can walk through and slow it down. So major props to (Harbaugh) for looking at it, studying it and trying to put us in the best position to be successful.”

If there’s a team that has proven it knows how to handle this extended time off, it’s the Crimson Tide. Minter jokingly referred to the playoff as the “Alabama Invitational,” as this marks their eighth trip to the CFP, and they boast a 6-1 record in the semifinal round. While Michigan tries to figure out how to win in the Playoff, Alabama knows how it’s done.

While the Crimson Tide know better than anyone that a month off is a lot of time to change things up, Michigan knows it too. Practices are less physical right now, but they’re just as mentally taxing. Film study becomes that much harder when teams have more time to add wrinkles to their schemes and disguise different looks better. It makes scouting looks at practice that much harder, too.

“You got to credit (Alabama offensive coordinator) Tommy Rees and Nick Saban, they have the same amount of time,” Minter said. “… So for us we call a lot of these games training camp games, pillar games, where you got to be ready for anything.”

In the holiday shopping spirit, a win over Alabama on New Year’s Day is certainly in Michigan’s cart as it prepares for whatever the Crimson Tide are dialing up. Whether or not the Wolverines’ revamped December practice schedule pays dividends will help decide if they proceed to check out, or if they’ll have to keep on shopping for elusive bowl success.