On Wednesday morning, the Michigan football team picked up another addition through the transfer portal — former UMass cornerback Josh Wallace.

The graduate student brings even more competition for the Wolverines’ second starting cornerback spot, which has remained a question mark for Michigan throughout the offseason.

“We got a lot of young players at corner,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said March 28. “It’s a really good group of a lot of inexperienced but talented players.”

A four-year starter and two-time captain with the Minutemen, Wallace brings substantial experience — both on the field and as a leader — to the Wolverines’ secondary. In his senior season, he recorded 41 tackles, three tackles for loss, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Throughout his entire career at UMass, he racked up 137 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three interceptions.

Wallace accumulated a number of offers after entering the transfer portal two weeks ago, before ultimately choosing Michigan. In his final season with the Minutemen, Wallace played under former Michigan defensive coordinator and current UMass head coach Don Brown — one of a few ties between the two programs. Minutemen offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Steve Casula previously served as an offensive analyst for the Wolverines, and outside linebackers coach Mike McCray played at Michigan from 2014-2017.

The Wolverines have been active in the transfer portal this offseason, as Wallace joins eight other players committed through the portal. Four of those eight additions also served as captains of their former teams, bringing a wealth of leadership experience to Michigan’s roster.

With thousands of defensive snaps already under his belt, Wallace looks to further strengthen the Wolverines’ defense this upcoming season.