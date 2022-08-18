Edge rusher Eyabi Anoma — a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2018 — has enrolled at Michigan as a graduate transfer, as first reported by The Wolverine.

Anoma will be immediately eligible.

“Blessed to be in this position,” Anoma, who entered the transfer portal Monday, wrote on Twitter Thursday morning. “Grateful for all of the positive and negative remarks. Dedicating the rest of my football career to my grandma, she would have been happy I graduated and turned things around.”

Anoma, the fourth-ranked player in the 2018 recruiting class per 247Sports, originally committed to Alabama. In one season for the Crimson Tide, he earned a spot on the SEC’s all-freshman team, but was dismissed from the school after the season.

Anoma then landed at Houston, where he redshirted the 2019 season and was dismissed from the team for a “violation of team rules.”

After redshirting for FCS school UT-Martin in 2020, Anoma seemed to get his career back on track in 2021, recording six sacks and 36 tackles, including 9.5 for loss.

Anoma is certainly an intriguing option to Michigan’s defensive line picture, as the Wolverines look to replicate the production of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. He has some familiarity with Michigan, too — he attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore and was coached by Biff Poggi, who is now an assistant to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and director of player development for the Wolverines.