LOS ANGELES — Graduate linebacker Michael Barrett has seen this all before.

He’s in his sixth year with the No. 1 Michigan football team, he’s played in two College Football Playoffs already and he knows what games like these look like — even if he doesn’t know what winning one is like. That makes him a veteran that his teammates can lean on, but it isn’t making him complacent.

Taking the podium for his Thursday press conference ahead of the Rose Bowl, Barrett placed a water gallon next to him, labeled in sharpie as “Mike Borg”. It contained a liquid — water mixed with added electrolytes — that is keeping him extra hydrated for practices this week. Whether or not the red color of the drink was purposefully similar to No. 4 Alabama’s iconic crimson, the “ball-out rage gallon” was a reminder of the tall task that the Crimson Tide pose. It’s a task that leaves everyone preparing at the highest level, even when it comes to their nutrition..

Barrett has had a lot of time to think about football over the years — he’s in his sixth year with the Wolverines, after all. But he’s had even more time to think about it over the past month, as both teams have had extended time off ahead of the Rose Bowl. While six years around the college game may mean that there’s little new for him to learn, Barrrett has made the point to grow plenty leading up to one of the biggest games of his career.

He’s adjusted his preparation, specifically around film and understanding opposing offenses. Barrett has used the time off to gain a greater sense of how offenses work, how to dissect them and how to win the all-important chess match aspect of football.

“I kind of took this month to really dive into offenses as a whole,” Barrett said. “I feel like I had a general idea about it coming from offense but kind of learning more of what they do in spaces, formations, splits, things like that, just diving into it. (Offenses) are more versatile, they have a lot of different things that they do in different formations.”

While defenses come out in different formations, coverages and blitz packages, play art reaches a whole new level on the offensive side of the ball. Barrett knows that, not only as a linebacker facing those offensive units, but also as a former quarterback in high school. He’s now discovering even more of what offenses do and how to use that to help give him an edge.

And against an offense like Alabama’s, any extra familiarity with how their unit operates goes a long way. The Crimson Tide boast a dual-threat quarterback in Jalen Milroe and an offensive line as big as any the Wolverines have seen all year. As Barrett dives into offenses in general, he’s diving into Alabama’s too, and plenty sticks out.

Anyone who knows offense knows it always starts with the o-line. Linebackers like Barrett will have to deal with them as they shed blocks and head to the second level.

“They’re athletes — big, strong, powerful — can move double teams, move d-line off the ball, get to the second level fast,” Barrett said. “As linebackers we just have to come downhill, fit our gaps. We can’t just sit back and let them climb up to us, we have to take the fight to them.”

When taking the fight to the Crimson Tide, the defense will look toward Barrett for leadership, as the former quarterback takes on the role of quarterback of the defense. So when Barrett, Michigan’s second-leading tackler, takes the field in Pasadena he’ll be providing more than just his increased knowledge of what’s happening on the other side of the ball.

Barrett will also be providing the level-headedness of someone who’s been through the highs and lows of a season on the nation’s biggest stages, over and over again. Trying to break their postseason slump, the Wolverines will go about their business as he does.

“(We’re bringing) the attention to detail, attention to all the little things that go into the game,” Barrett said. “It’s not really the big plays that get you beat, it’s all the little ones that kind of continue to add up. Going into the game we just know that the little mistakes add up and we have to just eliminate them, for real.”

For someone who’s played in college as long as Barrett has, it comes down to all the little things. Little things like putting electrolytes into your water or taking a new approach to film study.

Little things that he hopes will finally lead to seeing a big change in the CFP.