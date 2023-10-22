EAST LANSING — Two years ago in East Lansing, on the biggest stage of his young career, J.J. McCarthy fumbled the game away.

With a lead in the fourth quarter, McCarthy botched a handoff which allowed Michigan State to score a late touchdown that proved to be insurmountable.

But two years later, the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game looked completely different. Through two straight College Football Playoff appearances for the Wolverines, a tunnel brawl and the Spartans’ internal turmoil, Michigan had risen to its highest point in decades while Michigan State had fallen to its lowest. Yet through all of the changes of the past two years, there remained one similarity — McCarthy again decided the outcome of the game.

And this time, it was in the No. 2 Michigan football team’s favor.

With a lights-out 287 yard, four touchdown performance, McCarthy piloted the Wolverines (8-0 overall, 4-0 Big Ten) to a commanding 49-0 victory over Michigan State (2-5, 0-4).

On the night’s first drive, McCarthy set a precedent that held throughout. Consistently pressured, or put in pressure filled situations, he made space for himself to convert.

On back to back third downs while being flushed out of the pocket, McCarthy rolled out and ripped off major chunk yardage plays with his arm. With 74 passing yards on the first drive, McCarthy set up a one-yard touchdown rush for senior running back Blake Corum.

With Michigan’s defense humming and holding the Spartans to three straight three-and-outs, McCarthy had plenty of space to work with, and he used all of it.

The next drive, he threw for 55 yards and a touchdown. On the one after that, he threw for 48 yards and another touchdown.

Not only was McCarthy accurate and able to extend plays, but he seemed to reach a new level. Fitting touchdown throws into incredibly tight pockets and converting on several important third downs, McCarthy finished the first half with 276 yards and a career-best-tying three touchdowns.

And in the second half, there was very little need for him.

With Mike Sainristil returning an interception for a 72-yard touchdown, McCarthy threw only one more pass — an 11-yard touchdown to senior tight end A.J. Barner that left the score 42-0 and broke McCarthy’s personal passing touchdown record.

With McCarthy pulled and the Wolverines only adding one more score with a garbage-time touchdown from sophomore quarterback Alex Orji, it became clear just how much had changed in two years.

Not only was the fourth quarter completely devoid of pressure, it was completely devoid of McCarthy. With his performance in the first three quarters, he had already made the statement he and Michigan had intended to make.

And it read as a 49-0 victory.