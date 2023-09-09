Finishing with a 207.8 passer rating and 316 total yards on the day, junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn’t have to travel to Las Vegas to play with house money.

It’s all in the difference a year can make.

364 days after his first-career start against Hawaii — and without a quarterback controversy looming over his head — McCarthy played like he still had a job to win. Lacing passes and contributing on his feet, McCarthy displayed calm maturity en route to the No. 2 Michigan football team’s (2-0 overall) trouncing of UNLV (1-1), 35-7.

“(That) was the real JJ McCarthy,” senior wide receiver Roman Wilson said. “I think he put in a lot of work over this offseason and it’s just him being a lot more natural and relaxed in the game.”

That relaxed attitude only bolstered his passing attack.

McCarthy and his receivers went after the Rebels’ secondary early and often. The junior completed his first 13 consecutive passing attempts, culminating in a 22-for-25 performance.

Pledging throughout the offseason to be ‘50-50’ with the run and pass game, McCarthy and the Wolverines executed their second consecutive week of ample throwing workload. As UNLV keyed in on the run, McCarthy was once again tasked with shouldering the offensive load.

This time though, instead of last year’s cautionary anticipation, a more poised McCarthy displayed why the last 364 days have been his and his alone.

For McCarthy, no longer do deep shots elicit sucked-in breaths and tensed posture. Instead, the blonde bombshell spent the entire day threading tight windows to convert on his targets — open, or not.

“It’s definitely night and day,” McCarthy said of his development. “With every rep, with every practice, with every game, I just get more and more and it’s still going up. I feel like there’s still a big gap for me to improve and I’m striving to fill that gap as much as possible every day.”

Evidently, McCarthy has begun to close his self-imposed gap.

The same moxy that brought as much admiration as it did anguish last season was out in full force. Though he finished with just two passing touchdowns on the day, it was McCarthy that led the Wolverines to the finish line every drive — and at times, the passer displayed his ability to take over the game single handedly.

In one drive alone during the second quarter, McCarthy threw for 57 yards and 5 completions on 6 attempts, while chipping in 21 yards on the ground with two rushes. Instigating nearly the entire drive by himself, McCarthy’s connection with Wilson put the Wolverines up 21-0.

After spending a year building confidence, in a packed casino, where the once-inexperienced McCarthy used to gamble, he’s now become the dealer. Playing with confidence — and lots at it — his decision making appears unbridled by any bit. Formerly reined in by a reliance on the running game and a reluctance to over-test his 110% strength arm, McCarthy has hit his groove.

“JJ is a confident kid right now,” running backs coach and second-half acting head coach Mike Hart said. “And he knows where to go with the ball. That to me is the development you see in JJ McCarthy.”

On a day where Michigan hardly had any hiccups, McCarthy continued to find new ways to stand out.

Eventually being replaced by graduate quarterback Jack Tuttle with under a minute to go in the third quarter, McCarthy — helmetless — blew kisses to the ground, bounced in elation on the sidelines and even held practice kicks for junior kicker Tommy Doman. McCarthy’s day as a passer was over.

His day as a leader, however, was not.

On the ensuing offensive drive, UNLV defensive back Cameron Oliver hit Tuttle out of bounds, injuring the quarterback. As the injured Tuttle walked across the field with trainers to his own sideline, McCarthy was the first to meet him at midfield before walking back with Tuttle.

A year removed from being the upstart, the five-star, the man seeking to win a starting job and win over a locker room, McCarthy has done more than just that. With presence and poise in Saturday’s win, the next step of McCarthy’s tenure has him feeling like a high-roller.

Competing with house money, McCarthy dealt his own hand and laid a royal flush.