According to Washtenaw County court records, senior defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge for an incident on Oct. 7 of this year.

The incident occurred in Ann Arbor, and charges were formally filed this Wednesday, over a month since the incident itself.

Smith has been an integral part to the No. 2 Michigan football team’s defense, and is a captain for the Wolverines.

The program did not return a comment on the situation at this time.

This is an ongoing story. The Daily will update it as more details are provided.