Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been placed on leave, according to ESPN.

While specifics are not known yet, Weiss is accused of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall, the headquarters of the Michigan football program. He was placed on leave Tuesday due to the investigation.

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022,” University of Michigan deputy chief of police Crystal James said in a statement to ESPN Tuesday. “Since this is an ongoing investigation there is no additional information to share.”

According to The Detroit News, Weiss’ home was searched by police Jan. 10. The news comes weeks after Weiss concluded his second season with the Michigan football program, and the first after he was promoted to co-offensive coordinator last year. That responsibility meant coaching the quarterbacks as well as sharing playcalling duties.

A spokesperson told ESPN that Weiss “has not been with the team or in the building recently.”

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” Weiss said in a statement to ESPN. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.