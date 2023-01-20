Following computer crimes allegations, Michigan co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss has been fired.

Michigan Athletics released a statement from athletic director Warde Manuel Friday afternoon, terminating Weiss:

“After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss.

Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

Following the termination, Weiss released a statement on Twitter:

Weiss recently concluded his second season at Michigan and the first as the Wolverines’ co-offensive coordinator. Details on what Weiss’ alleged computer access crimes entail are yet to be revealed.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.