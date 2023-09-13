When Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh walked up to a group of people attending an NIL event this summer in Bay City, he didn’t mince words when introducing two of his defensive linemen.

“ ‘Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant — gifts from the football gods,’ ” Graham recalled Harbaugh telling the donors. “… That’s obviously a compliment to be called that. Me and (Grant), we do a lot of work together.”

For opposing runners, though, the duo is a curse from the football devil. Two sophomores who have played integral roles in stuffing the run game this season, Graham and Grant have already shown their prowess at getting to the ball carrier.

Compared to last season, both are already taking outsized roles in the defense. While senior defensive linemen Kris Jenkins is still the leader of the defensive line this season, Graham and Grant have played heavy hands, too. Graham ranks fourth on the team with eight tackles, five of which came in his monster game against UNLV on Saturday. Grant has already added four tackles himself, particularly off his pass rush moves.

But from a solely run-stopping perspective, both are critical in their ability to get off blocks. Graham showed that against the Rebels, slipping off offensive linemen to stop runs near the line of scrimmage. His block shedding leans on his nimble athleticism, something honed through years of wrestling. Those moves showed against UNLV, including on a fourth-down stop.

The other side of the duo, Grant, moves a little louder. He doesn’t contort himself much to get past blocks. Instead, he relies on his size — an extra 21 pounds on the same 6-foot-3 frame as Graham.

“When (Grant) stops them, they stop,” Harbaugh said Monday. “There’s no yards being bled out. With (Grant) around or Mason Graham around, the penetration that they’re getting, you know, it’s just fun to watch.”

When they’re able to get off blocks, the duo’s combination of skills provides a one-two punch that both of Michigan’s opponents struggled to figure out — and that’s before adding Jenkins to the equation. East Carolina only ran for 103 net yards, while UNLV managed just 61.

For Michigan, Graham’s and Grant’s sophomore surges are exactly what the Wolverines needed to fill former captain Mazi Smith’s shoes. Even with more snaps against tougher matchups, both defensive linemen are rising to the challenge. And figuring out the run defense this early helps the defense later in the season. That’s especially true with three run-efficient teams rounding out the last three weeks of Michigan’s schedule in Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State. Working out the kinks now limits the flaws those teams might exploit.

Patching the run defense also helps recover from some of the weaknesses revealed in Michigan’s loss to TCU last season. The Horned Frogs gashed the Wolverines’ run defense for 263 yards and three scores. Getting the run defense to mesh together and deliver this early in the season sets expectations that could benefit the Wolverines come December, preventing an echo of last year’s outcome.

That’s not to say that either of Michigan’s opponents so far have been cut from the cloth of dominant running teams. Rather, it’s a step in the right direction. If the Wolverines figure out one module of the defense, they force opponents to try and scheme around it. Strengthening one unit raises the competency of a whole defense.

In the case of run defense, stopping runs between the tackles forces opponents to run far outside or throw the ball. When they do that, they try their hand against the Wolverines’ secondary. While that might work earlier in the season when some key starters like junior safety Rod Moore and sophomore corner Will Johnson are injured, it may not be the case deeper in the season. The end goal: defensive symbiosis, which Michigan will need when games have hardware on the line.

Even on a so-called “no-star defense,” Graham and Grant are making a name for themselves even as underclassmen. It’s not just Harbaugh telling NIL donors about how good they are. They’re also doing their own talking on the line of scrimmage.

Whether their hymns are angelic or demonic depends on who’s got the ball.