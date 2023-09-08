The scene before kickoff this Saturday at Michigan Stadium will look similar to the scene last Saturday, and similar to the Saturday after this one.

A Group of Five team waltzing into a Power Five stadium with a moxy greater than the difference between the two teams’ home field fan capacities. A small contingent of road fans placed as far away from the field as possible. A team rallying behind the hope that in such an iconic venue and with such a grand stage, they can shock the world to the tune of shattering upsets from days past.

And — no matter what actually happens on the field — the scene will include a team traveling home with a hefty paycheck afterward, using a potentially-lopsided loss to help fund its athletics department’s operating cost.

So it goes in the world of college football, a setup known as the ‘guarantee game.’ It’s common and practical. A Power Five team doesn’t want to wear itself down playing three to four Power Five opponents before its conference schedule even begins — but it still wants to fill its stadium with ticket revenue. A Group of Five team wants the chance at greater exposure while boosting its own revenue stream. For any of that to happen, teams have to plan ahead.

“Scheduling usually takes place anywhere from four to 10 years out,” Western Michigan athletics director Dan Bartholomae, whose football program is scheduled to play the Wolverines in 2026 and 2029, told The Michigan Daily. “… You’re looking at what your open dates are, what your strategy might be for that particular season or that particular moment in time, and then you’re reaching out to opponents accordingly and seeing who’s interested in maybe putting a game together.”

With contracts inked years ahead, the No. 2 Michigan football team has still gotten more attention as of late for its setup. It scheduled all six of its out-of-conference matchups across the 2022 and 2023 seasons as guarantee games, without a single ‘home-and-home’ series against a fellow Power Five school. After defeating East Carolina last week and set to battle UNLV and Bowling Green in the next two, looking behind the scenes of how these matchups come about gives insight on what determines those early-season scenes at the Big House.

And it’s about more than just filling a schedule, it’s about executing a strategic plan. That goes for both Michigan and for its opponents.

“Non-conference scheduling is an opportunity to look into the future,” Bartholomae said. “What are we going to be like in 2027 (or) 2028, so what kind of teams do we want to be playing? And then how do we balance the budgetary aspect and sort of the strategic revenue aspect with creating a really great and exciting home schedule, and finding games that frankly our fans would enjoy traveling to.”

Every team has a vision, and each one’s a little different. While the Broncos’ plan is full-steam ahead in the stable MAC conference, Michigan is moving a little slower as its own conference expands.

“We are trying to maintain as much flexibility as possible given the changing landscape of college football,” Michigan’s executive assistant athletics director and chief of staff, Doug Gnodtke, told The Daily via email. “… Balancing the competitiveness with the desire to host big games/opponents at Michigan Stadium and the importance of driving revenue through home games, which means many factors come into play when making these decisions.”

Budgets are the name of the game in out-of-conference scheduling. This season alone, Michigan dished out $1.8 million to host East Carolina, along with $1.5 million each for the Rebels and Falcons to come to Ann Arbor. They’re big-money contracts that make sense for both sides.

For example, Michigan generated an average of $5.9 million per home game on ticket sales alone last season, a profitable endeavor despite footing a sizable bill from the out-of-conference visitors. Meanwhile, for a school like Bowling Green and its $24.6 million athletics operating budget, the $1.5 million it’ll receive for playing the Wolverines is a sizable chunk when considering it’s coming from just a few hours of football.

With those factors in mind, the scheduling process takes shape, but that looks different for each school. The Big Ten conference subscribes to the Gridiron Scheduling Service which, according to Gnodtke, allows teams to view which teams are looking for non-conference matchups and when in upcoming years.

Gnodtke describes, however, that it doesn’t mean peers don’t reach out to Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh or athletics director Warde Manuel themselves when interested in scheduling. There are connections and relationships across the college football landscape that help with the process, but so much more comes into play like away-team ticket allotments and contract prices.

Open dates and mutual interest don’t guarantee a game, but they get the process moving. The final matchups — out of such a large pool of Division I programs to pick from — isn’t by pure happenstance either.

“Whether a school contacts us or we initiate contact, I will make sure (Harbaugh) and (Manuel) are on board with a desire to play the opponent,” Gnodtke said. “For example, Coach Harbaugh has preferred to play a Michigan-based MAC opponent each year (as a way to provide financials to those schools).”

Not all of Michigan’s non-conference guarantee games are local MAC schools, though, adding to the complexity. Asking Bartholomae about the first football game he scheduled after becoming Western Michigan’s athletics director in 2022 — a 2026 matchup at Tennessee — sheds some light into how teams like Hawaii and UNLV end up in Ann Arbor.

“As you’re looking at Power Five opponents, I think it’s great to have some diversity in your opponents,” Bartholomae said. “… It’s a great experience for our student athletes to be able to see a new place, see a new campus, experience a different type of game day atmosphere and compete against a program with a really strong brand.”

Both Bartholomae and Gnodtke attest that the pen-on-paper contractual process that follows can vary, despite the contracts usually looking pretty similar from game to game. They still require lots of eyes from both schools to approve the language and terms while ensuring the deal works to each institution’s benefit.

In other words, no matter how streamlined it becomes or how tight certain relationships are — like the longstanding scheduling relationship between the Big Ten and MAC — there’s still plenty of paperwork that goes into it all.

But that doesn’t mean the task can’t be fun — most of the time.

“I really enjoy it,” Bartholomae, who also oversaw scheduling as Oregon State’s Deputy athletics director before joining the Broncos, said. “… It’s fun, it’s like putting a puzzle together. … (But) I hate when I reach out to people and they say no.”

The yes’s, the no’s, the reaching out, the calendar-scanning, the contracts. It’s all behind the scenes and out of the public eye, done years ahead of time.

But the outcome of that work will be there for all to see this Saturday when Michigan faces UNLV, the contract guaranteeing everything but the game’s result.