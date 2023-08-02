Content warning: descriptions of hazing, sexual misconduct and racism

A lawsuit filed Wednesday alleged that Michigan football analyst Bret Ingalls knew of, and participated in, hazing and abuse inside the Northwestern football program, according to ESPN.

In the lawsuit, former Northwestern lineman Ramon Diaz Jr. claimed that Ingalls and others involved with the Wildcats program mocked him for his Mexican heritage. Diaz also claimed that Ingalls witnessed hazing and sexual misconduct without reporting the actions. Ingalls was an offensive line coach for Northwestern from 2006 to 2008 — the last three seasons of Diaz’s football career — but has been with the Wolverines since March 2022 after working with four other professional and collegiate football programs.

Diaz described racist incidents in which teammates shaved “05/05” in his hair at a training camp in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The alleged act belittled Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that celebrates Mexico’s 1862 victory over French colonial oppressors in the Battle of Puebla. Diaz also described sexual misconduct within the Northwestern program that included being forced to do naked pull-ups and being blocked in team showers by naked teammates, forced to rub against them to leave the shower.

ESPN also reported that a teammate, granted anonymity, detailed derogatory comments they overheard Ingalls make toward Diaz.

“We were in Kenosha watching film, and Coach Ingalls said something to the extent of, ‘Man, this room is really dirty. It’s a pigsty. Ramon, I know your parents clean up after folks like this. How should we do it?’ ” the lineman told ESPN. “There were some really foul things that ended up happening under his watch.”

General accusations of racially insensitive hazing arose in July, as The Daily Northwestern reported a “culture of enabling racism” within the Wildcats program. While Ingalls was not named in the reports, his name was included as a content tag at the bottom of the article.

Ingalls denied the allegations.

“As the baseless accusations against me have continued to unfold from a former player, I have been proactive in my communication with Coach (Jim) Harbaugh and the human resources department at the University of Michigan,” Ingalls said in a statement provided by Michigan Athletics via email. “I have dedicated my entire career to mentoring and coaching young men of all races, ethnicities, and backgrounds. I respect all individuals and have continued to do that throughout my coaching career.”

Michigan’s own statement followed the same narrative.

“Bret proactively came and addressed the accusations at Northwestern from 15+ years ago with Coach Harbaugh and human resources,” the Michigan statement read. “He has spoken with our HR department and understands the expectations of his employment at the University of Michigan.”

No matter when the alleged incidents occurred or when Ingalls brought them up to human resources, they clearly affected former players to this day. Ingalls could face significant impacts on his career in the aftermath of these allegations.

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald, whom Ingalls worked under with the Wildcats, was fired in July after The Daily Northwestern released reports of sexual misconduct and hazing within the Wildcats program. In an unrelated scandal, scouting director Glenn “Shemy” Schembechler resigned shortly after Michigan hired him due to public outcry for his hundreds of racist Twitter likes.

Allegations of racist behavior leveled against Ingalls could have an impact on his role with the Wolverines, especially if he is embroiled in a legal battle with former Wildcats players. Diaz is one of nine former players to file a lawsuit against Northwestern, a private university located just outside of Chicago. The school hired former U.S. attorney general Loretta Lynch on Tuesday to lead an investigation into its reporting process for hazing.

With Diaz directly referencing Ingalls in his own lawsuit, Ingalls might be implicated in multiple investigations of Northwestern’s hazing. Michigan has not announced any of its own investigations into Ingalls’ alleged misconduct, finishing its statement with the paragraph, “We have not had one concern raised during Bret’s time here. It has been very positive in terms of his interaction with others.”